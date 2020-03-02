Red kites enjoying play fight

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
Sir, — Here are two red kites having a play fight alongside the regatta course in Henley.
People ask why they do this. The answer has to be for the sheer fun of it. — Yours faithfully,
Rosemary Henderson
Henley Road, Caversham
02 March 2020
