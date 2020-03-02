Busy day for the RAF helicopters

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
There was quite a bit of helicopter traffic on the day I took this picture.
The Chinook was flying particularly low with the afternoon sunlight illuminating the body as it passed close to our back garden. Thanks to RAF Benson. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
02 March 2020
