Your letters...

Closure is a tragedy

Sir, — For me, Councillor Ian Reissmann’s diplomatic letter reporting back to the town on the Sue Ryder tragedy (Standard, February 21) was heavy in the dark arts of political spinning.

It also epitomised the Henley and district communities’ insufficient and disorganised response to the imminent closure of the service.

His letter was unbalanced as it only had a palliative care perspective and no consideration of the outstanding work in enriching the lives of patients in the community care groups that occur weekly, carried out by dedicated volunteers and social care professionals.

Ian’s subliminal message was “we did our best under the circumstances” but then overtly ran up the surrender white flag by informing the Henley population that “we all have to accept, however reluctantly, that Sue Ryder will withdraw from the Nettlebed site”.

It did not have to be this way. If we had been strategically organised as we were for Townlands Hospital then it might have been different. The lessons of the threatened closure of Townlands Hospital were not learned viz:

•In 2003/2004 Henley Town Council formed a single issue Townlands Steering Group to fight the closure.

• Initially we learned about the Royal Berkshire Hospital and South Oxfordshire hospital procedures and statistics through health professionals.

• A small planning group met for hundreds of hours to plan every step and nuanced action based on our pooled knowledge, so that we could tackle health professionals on equal terms.

• We involved the extended community of South Oxfordshire through its parish councils and public opinion forming community organisations.

•We engaged our dynamic MP, Boris Johnson.

• We produced a petition with more than 10,000 signatures for presentation to 10 Downing Street.

• We spoke in the committee rooms of Parliament, to other MPs and activists and engaged with national television and radio.

• We set up a Townlands Action Group to raise campaign funds, chaired by Terry Buckett.

• We held public protest marches and meetings in our community.

• We had lots of energy and the NHS knew that we were formidable intellectual opponents.

And we won, gaining a new hospital by never giving in to “here today, gone tomorrow” NHS executives who wanted quick wins for their career CVs.

In the period 2018-2020, there was none of this rigorous approach with Sue Ryder.

• Henley Town Council never engaged but sat back and allowed Cllr Reissmann to acquire the Sue Ryder project as an appendage to the Townlands Steering Group. It was always a “fag- end” issue on agendas and never had sufficient focus and we could never engage with Sue Ryder executives except from a supplicant position.

• The world of social care is fairly impenetrable due to it being fragmented and we knew too little about the charity except from anecdotal evidence.

• We never discussed sufficiently or planned tactics outside meetings.

• We never engaged the parishes of South Oxfordshire, which would have told us more about the indispensable nature of the non-palliative aspects of Sue Ryder.

• Our local MP never engaged, hence no engagement with Parliament.

• Our public relations were non-existent — no petition, no radio, no TV, no fundraising.

• We lacked energy and never looked more than lightweight presenting our views.

And we lost because Holly Spiers, the charity’s executive director, played mind games with an unfocused and impotent Townlands Steering Group.

Inevitably, she held us at bay while she achieved her previously defined but undisclosed plan.

It is a true statement that “one never knows the real value of an object until one loses it”.

The people of Henley and the surrounding parishes are about to learn this lesson the hard way — a bitter life experience.

Once again the withdrawal of essential support services will hit the poorer and most needy citizens of our communities disproportionately.

For the sake of our anxious communities, we need to pressurise as soon as possible the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Oxfordshire social services to tell us how they intend filling the gaps in palliative and social care left by Sue Ryder. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Don’t deck car park

We are residents of King’s Road, Henley, and our house overlooks the Waitrose car park.

We read the article headlined “Car park deck would take 90 years to pay for itself” and the letter from Lin Alridge (Standard, February 14) with interest.

Since we moved to King’s Road four years ago, there has been a push by certain groups on the town council to put another level on the car park.

The main arguments in support of the proposal appear to be that there are insufficient parking spaces to meet peak demand and that this creates queues of traffic.

This argument does not withstand minimal scrutiny. There are multiple car parks in Henley at the rugby club, Mill Meadows and Greys Road.

These car parks are never full and there is no system for redirecting traffic to available spaces.

Fully utilising these parking options would reduce the traffic and pollution in central Henley and encourage footfall across the town.

There are significant inefficiencies in the way the King’s Road car park is currently run. Car parking attendants are sporadic and therefore it’s doubtful whether time limits are enforced.

The construction workers for Townlands/Laureate Place and Gardiner’s Place developments frequently park in the car park and stay there.

The one-way system creates unnecessary queuing.

Unlike any other car parking system we have encountered, the price to park in the centre of town is as little as half the price compared with parking further out of town. Indeed, it is free from 3pm on Saturdays and through Sunday when demand is highest.

Where is the incentive for those who can to park and walk?

For those who argue Waitrose shoppers wouldn’t carry their shopping, why can’t Waitrose facilitate a collection point, as at Twyford?

And the Henley bus service should be advertised and utilised to carry passengers from the town centre to the car parks — it is consistently underused.

Climate change, pollution and air quality are among the most important priorities for our entire country.

The Government is establishing a new Office of Environmental Protection with the power to investigate and enforce environmental law, including taking public bodies to court over their environmental policies.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s own feasibility study dismissed the idea of an additional deck, recommending improved signage. When other local authorities and councils are taking rational, forward-thinking steps to address car pollution and improve air quality, why isn’t ours? — Yours faithfully,

Mr & Mrs Spencer

King’s Road, Henley

Ineffective speed limit

Sir, — Watching the traffic speeding though the centre of Henley the other evening, I wondered how effective the £50,000 spent on 20mph signs has been.

Perhaps someone on the town council, which was so optimistically profligate with our council tax, can tell us? — Yours faithfully,

Bill Brown

Henley

Surveillance must be safe

Sir, — Your report of the court case regarding the tragic double fatal crash on the A4 at Hare Hatch involving a car and a police motorcyclist (Standard, Febriuary 21) raises serious questions on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police were conducting a high speed surveillance exercise with a police motorcyclist who may have been travelling as fast as 97mph and was deliberately designed not to be seen.

Although these tests are apparently permitted by law, a detailed risk assessment would need to demonstrate that risks to life have been reduced so far as reasonably practicable.

It beggars belief that this was the case when a motorcycle was allowed to hurtle along a busy main road at 97mph in daylight, deliberately incognito, without any prior notice or warnings and expecting regular road users to be prepared to take any avoiding action necessary.

The sight of the car that was involved in this fatal crash after it had been flipped over three times by the impact was frightening.

I would hope that the authorities associated with the court case provide guidance to safeguard the public from any future horror crashes caused by such high speed surveillance exercises. — Yours faithfully,

T E Tingay

Bayliss Road, Wargrave

Wrong to blame GWR

Sir, — I was at first slightly puzzled by Bruce Brown’s comment that “Great Western Railway is now riding roughshod over local commuters… etc” (Standard, February 14)

In many respects GWR’s new timetable isn’t much different from the previous one with the biggest deterioration being the considerably lengthened off-peak journey times between the Henley branch line and Reading — in one instance adding 20 minutes more to what was previously a

30-minute journey.

But that huge leap backwards has nothing to do with GWR. Neither do the new, toiletless trains to which I long ago drew attention to in these columns.

In the case of the new TfL/Crossrail trains the fault, deterioration, step backwards, or whatever you care to call it, lies 100 per cent at the door of Transport for London.

And I suppose that if we weren’t suffering at their hands we might possibly excuse them for wishing to run what amount to bloated underground trains over distances for which they are not suited.

So don’t blame GWR but have a go at TfL, who seem rather backward at coming forward when it amounts to defending a train which even when designed did not comply with the Association of Train Operating Companies’ standards which require a train to have toilets on any journey of 30 minutes’ duration or longer.

TfL designed these trains, they specify their timetable and they run them, so complain to them, or to our MP, but don’t go blaming GWR for something which is nothing to do with them.

As it has been mentioned, let’s not overlook GWR’s new timetable between the Henley branch line and London.

Generally they have, as they promised, tried to provide off-peak connections between the branch line and London into and out of their Electrostar trains, which do have toilets and far better seats than TfL’s trains.

Regrettably, not all off-peak London connections at Twyford are made by GWR trains but I doubt GWR can do much about that.

Unfortunately, many of the GWR off-peak trains use platform 14 at Paddington, which is a step backwards. That is solely down to the presence of the TfL trains but will no doubt get better whenever the central section of Crossrail opens for through running.

So allegedly we’ll only have another year to 18 months to put up with that inconvenience.

As far as off-peak journey times are concerned, yet again TfL is thoroughly in the frame due to the increasingly overcrowded relief lines east of Maidenhead — and, yet to come, even more so east of West Drayton, not allowing GWR suburban trains the chance of running faster.

I suspect we ain’t seen nothing yet but that’s down to TfL developing Crossrail on the cheap (despite what it has actually cost) and not paying for extra infrastructure where it is needed this side of Paddington.

Now to that peculiar “sting” in Mr Brown’s final paragraphs.

Sorry, but as a certain national newspaper once said, “gotcha”.

The current timetable has an 11.15pm ex-Paddington connection for Henley (arrive 12.15am), running Mondays to Fridays, plus a 10.58pm from Paddington on Saturdays.

That’s considerably better than the Wednesdays and Saturdays only 11.20pm from Paddington which took 67 minutes.

And its connecting train from Twyford to Henley had some bench seats but better upholstered than TfL’s new bench seats.

Even better, a number of the late evening connections from Paddington for the branch line use GWR’s new InterCity Express trains and one of them, the 9.15pm, offers the fastest ever journey time I can trace between London and Henley. It is timed to do the journey, including changing trains at Twyford, in a mere 43 minutes, although it is not the only evening train offering that journey time. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Yet more tax rises

Sir, — So the new Liberal Democrat-Green alliance running South Oxfordshire District Council is happy to build a new fossil-fuelled power station in the green belt at Wheatley but won’t allow social housing near the John Radcliffe Hospital or off Grenoble Road, Oxford.

I also note that the cost of the new council offices at Crowmarsh have risen massively to £10 million.

When you consider the cost of their withdrawn local plan, you can see why Councillor David Turner, cabinet member for finance, wants to merge the council with Vale of White Horse District Council.

This would allow them to set a new council tax rate with an increase of 49 per cent compared with the maximum limit of £5 allowed by the Government.

At the council’s budget meeting, Cllr Turner agreed the reason the coalition wanted to merge with its neighbouring council was because it would free them from the cap on council tax.

His leader, Councillor Sue Cooper, admitted in a recent article in the Henley Standard that our council tax was £60 less than a typical band D property across other councils, a not-so-veiled indicator of her intentions. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Harrison

Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common

Neighbours are happy

Sir, — I read with fascination and interest your coverage of Henley Town Council’s discussion of my planning application (Standard, February 14).

Unfortunately, I’ve somehow managed to miss the attempts by your paper to contact me in order to obtain my side of the story or a response to the piece before you published it. Or perhaps there were no such attempts made.

Anyway, by way of a response, I can confirm that far from being unneighbourly, I consulted directly with my immediate neighbours who stand to be most affected by the proposals before submitting any application while the design was still being finalised so they were fully aware of the proposals.

No concerns have been raised and none of the residents contacted by South Oxfordshire District Council as part of the application process has made any representation (either positive or adverse) in response to the proposals.

I think most would agree that this in itself speaks volumes and suggests that the conclusions of the councillors in this regard are baseless.

I’m also somewhat bewildered that the councillors could draw such conclusions without undertaking a site visit to see the context of the proposals and their setting in relation to neighbouring properties first hand (including almost identical proposals nearby).

Yet the public servants at the town council who have made this representation to South Oxfordshire District Council have made no attempt to contact me or to arrange a visit to the

property.

So I extend an invitation to them to drop me a line and stop by any time and I will be very happy to discuss the concerns they raise face to face and make modifications accordingly. My door is open.

Finally, on the matter of the use of uPVC, this helpful feedback is entirely to be expected as part of any planning application process and I am now looking at the overall design of the proposals to reflect the concern raised and a more suitable alternative. — Yours faithfully,

David Walker

Greys Hill, Henley

Experience before youth

Sir, — The Andrew Sabisky affair makes me wonder if we have completely abandoned the time honoured and low-risk practice of recognising that some degree of experience and maturity is needed in running our country.

Is it crazy to think that this young man is highly likely to be adequately experienced in life to be allowed to have the ear of the Prime Minister or at least his apparent closest advisor?

Now I can hear some people say what a prejudiced opinion and maybe it is but it is meant in the same way as I would advise the avoidance of selecting a 75-year old, like me, to represent my country in a marathon.

There may well be some 27-year-olds who are smart enough, experienced enough and mature enough for that job in No 10 but, by goodness, they are extremely hard to find and almost impossible to recognise when you have found one.

Mr Sabisky’s comments were completely unacceptable. However, I would like to remind those who think that an IQ test is a measure of something important that in fact it measures only the ability of someone to perform well in that test.

All correlations between IQ tests and performance may be attributed in one way or another to a host of other socio-economic and political factors.

It’s time we stopped attributing any validity or utility to IQ tests. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

We enjoy this festival

Having read the letter from Dr Laura Green (Standard, February 21), we too were very surprised to hear that there have been complaints about the Around the Boundary festival in Gallowstree Common.

We live in The Hamlet and have attended the event with our children, grandchildren and friends with their families for the last two years and all of us have really enjoyed the day and evening.

It is a very well-stewarded and organised event and raises funds for charity and Kidmore End Cricket Club, which is a valuable asset to the community, helping youngsters into sport — surely a great alternative to the trend of staring at a screen.

Not sure who is complaining but perhaps they should attend the event and see what an enjoyable family day it is.

Credit to the hard work of the cricket club and others for putting on such a family friendly event. — Yours faithfully.

Dave and Maggie Chard

The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common

Remember country code

Sir, — Why are people no longer taught about the Countryside Code (formerly the Country Code)?

I know it still exists because it’s on a government website or just search the internet for “countryside code”.

I’m constantly amazed at the number of people that think water troughs are some sort of public bath for washing their dog that has just rolled in something horrible, for example.

During the foot and mouth problem a few years back, I was actually amazed to see a walker using a trough as a place to wash their hands after falling over on a neighbouring farm.

Have these people no intelligence? Why do they feel it’s okay to contaminate the water supply for someone’s livestock? If only they had been taught the Countryside Code, they would have known not to interfere with farm equipment.

Troughs are not for public use (unless signage says otherwise), they are strictly for the farmer’s stock — not to wash in, or water your pooch (who knows what diseases your beloved mutt may be carrying? No offence).

Talking of interfering with farm equipment, gates are absolutely not playground items designed to be swung on.

As I recall, the laws of levers are some of the very first bits of science we were all taught.

These laws of physics are the basis for the tool usage that helped (most) humans evolve such an advantage over other animals.

I say most humans because the idiots that swing on gates and, consequently, bust the hinges and/or gate posts, can’t be very evolved.

I’m writing this letter having just found a broken gate with fresh muddy footprints showing me where the barely-evolved monkeys were swinging.

They hadn’t even evolved language otherwise, I’m sure they’d have said they’d broken it and offered to cover the hundreds of pounds it will cost to repair the damage rather than just running away like cowardly simians.

It is very much worth the effort to learn the Countryside Code and adhere to it. It’ll save you having a run-in with me — someone who really doesn’t care how offended you will be at what I’ll be calling you in front of your children.

You have been warned, monkeys! — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

Government hypocrisy

Sir, — In the same week as opening a new (high tar) deep coal mine up North, I must congratulate the Government in forming a new inspectorate of chimneys.

I take it they will have the authority to drop a probe down my chimney to analyse whether my log moisture content or coal quality lies within the law. If I have transgressed I assume my chimney will be confiscated, I will receive an on-the-spot fine (reduced if paid within 14 days) and have my winter fuel allowance cancelled.

Having thus gained a criminal record for polluting the planet, will I need to declare this when applying for a holiday visa to Australia, the biggest coal exporter in the world? — Your faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Memorable challenge

Editor, — On July 18, Macmillan Cancer Support will be staging its Thames Path Mighty Hike.

This year participants will have the option of a full marathon or a half marathon distance, so that more people than ever can take part.

The routes will start from Windsor Racecourse and meander a flat course along the beautiful banks of the River Thames — as far as Henley in the case of the longer route.

For a £25 or £20 registration fee, you’ll receive a Macmillan walking top, a zumba warm-up, regular refuelling stops with snacks and drinks, full buffet lunch, a clearly marked route, medical assistance, hot food at the end for reviving tired legs and, of course, a well-deserved medal and glass of celebratory bubbly.

The minimum sponsorship pledge for each Mighty Hiker is £250 and we have lots of useful tips and resources to help reach and smash this target.

Last year we raised more than £1million.

I hope you can join us — either as a personal challenge or in a team with friends, family or colleagues. We promise you a day to remember.

You can sign up now at www.macmillan.org.uk/thamespath

— Yours faithfully,

Helen Hancock

Macmillan Mighty Hikes

Senseless opinion

I read with interest Paul Farmer’s letter expressing concerns about gay people “coming out” publicly, pleading for them to desist (Standard, February 21).

His comments got me thinking and I hope he can give his much-valued opinion on the following question: Do you think all the flooding the UK has seen recently has been exacerbated by such prolific public LGBT expressions? Because that would make most sense, wouldn’t it? — Yours faithfully,

Sophie Roper

Lower Assendon

What parish council does

What does a parish council do?

Parish councillors are volunteers who represent the interests of their community and work to improve the local environment and quality of life.

On a practical level, Stoke Row Parish Council works to improve the facilities available to the community. It is involved with reducing litter, aspects of planning and highways and maintaining the assets within the village.

Often we are the link between the many elements that make up the community. We provide a vital link with South Oxfordshire District Council.

Parish councils cannot function without these volunteers.

Even if you do not want to commit to becoming a councillor you could find there is an aspect of their work where you would like to have a voice and become involved.

Why not come along to our next meeting at 7.45pm on March 26 at Stoke Row village hall and see what we do?

If you are not a resident of Stoke Row visit your own parish council and find out what it is involved with — it might surprise you. — Yours faithfully,

Ina Chantry

Parish clerk, Stoke Row

Passenger v pedestrian

At about 6pm on Wednesday, a pedestrian strode purposefully through the storm along Reading Road, Henley, when a poorly driven car pulled up alongside and the passenger door opened and swung into his path.

On receiving a remonstration on this close encounter, the passenger offered the classic rejoinder: “Don’t worry, I’ll get you next time!”

The passenger, later aghast at this appalling response towards an innocent pedestrian, could not get his limp limbs out in time to apologise at this case of mistaken identity as the pedestrian, battling the wind and rain and bravely clutching a wrecked brolly, hastened away into the stormy night and hopefully made it to his destination.

The passenger is most contrite and will gladly offer a new brolly or a charitable contribution. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Thank you, Townlands

Our hospital often comes in for criticism but I would just like to report on my visit to the minor injuries unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley last week.

I had cut my finger pretty badly. They treated me with kindness, efficiency and excellent treatment. I’m so glad I went.

We are lucky to have such a brilliant local facility. Long may it last. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Had enough of Zzoomm

Editor, — Am I the only one in Henley getting p****d off by Zzzzzooooommmm?

— Yours faithfully,

Robin Taylor

Makins Road, Henley

My ode to Uncle Ted

Here is a poem about my happy memories of my uncle, Ted Dorey. — Yours faithfully,

Jane King

Ashampstead Road, Reading

Spring, summer, autumn, winter.

Every day, come rain or shine, Uncle Ted with his loyal dog by his side.

8am at the prom, 6pm at the prom, 10pm final walk around Greys Road car park.

He would stop, smile and chat with everyone.