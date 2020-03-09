Monday, 09 March 2020

What happened to the weather?

Sir, — A few weeks ago I met with my walking group for our monthly walk.

We parked at Pishill church and then followed a route which took us around Russell’s Water, across Maidensgrove Common and back down to Pishill.

The day was bright, the sun was shining and it really felt like spring was just around the corner. We spotted catkins, the first wild primroses of the year, yellow aconites and snowdrops as well as red kites and a small herd of deer.

What has happened to the weather? It now seems like winter has returned with a vengeance. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Nias

Lewknor

