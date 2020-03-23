Some of my favourite staddles

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
Sir, — The lovely granary in Ipsden (Standard, February 28) has always intrigued me, situated as it is over the road from the magnificent range of (undeveloped) farm buildings.
A granary would invariably have been sited within the rickyard or at least adjacent to the threshing barns: I certainly wouldn’t want to carry a 2cwt sack of wheat very far.
Two of my favourite granaries are this huge one in Hampshire and the one in Cuxham. There is also a lovely duck house on staddles in Somerset.
I have my own cast iron staddle which I saved from a demolition site some 30 years ago.
The word staddle is a corruption of the Old English “stethel”, meaning a foundation.
Please keep the lovely photos of local scenes coming. — Yours faithfully,
Paul Sargeantson
Britwell Salome, Watlington
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say