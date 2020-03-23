Some of my favourite staddles

Sir, — The lovely granary in Ipsden (Standard, February 28) has always intrigued me, situated as it is over the road from the magnificent range of (undeveloped) farm buildings.

A granary would invariably have been sited within the rickyard or at least adjacent to the threshing barns: I certainly wouldn’t want to carry a 2cwt sack of wheat very far.

Two of my favourite granaries are this huge one in Hampshire and the one in Cuxham. There is also a lovely duck house on staddles in Somerset.

I have my own cast iron staddle which I saved from a demolition site some 30 years ago.

The word staddle is a corruption of the Old English “stethel”, meaning a foundation.

Please keep the lovely photos of local scenes coming. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome, Watlington