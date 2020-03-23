Surprise: brook is flowing again

LAVATORY humour is clearly a hit among gardening ... [more]
Monday, 23 March 2020
We were away in February so are not sure when the Hamble Brook started to flow again.
It seems a long time since we last saw it. Can any of your readers report exactly how many years it has been since it last flowed? — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
23 March 2020
More News:
Former offices to become village’s community cafe
PLANS to turn an empty business unit in Wargrave ... [more]
POLL: Have your say