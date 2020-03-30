This shopper should be ashamed

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
These photographs were taken in Henley on Monday evening last week: a car completely stuffed to the roof with shopping. I hope the driver is absolutely ashamed of their selfish actions and thoughtlessness towards others. — Yours faithfully,
MH
Henley
30 March 2020
More News:
Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Emergency plan finished (but no mention of virus)
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
Emergency plan finished - but no mention of virus
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
POLL: Have your say