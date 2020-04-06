Monday, 06 April 2020

Spare a thought for surgery staff

Sir, — I think people forget receptionists at doctors’ surgeries.

My daughter works at Nettlebed surgery and every day she and her colleagues risk being infected with the coronavirus from other people but they carry on working.

I think they deserve a mention and some praise for what they do because if it wasn’t for them the surgery and the doctors couldn’t go on. This is a photograph of my daughter Tamara and her work colleague Soula Jackson at reception.

Tamara is modelling a lovely fashionable mask and a visor that she has to wear when actually working behind the reception counter. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Reed

Lever Road, Henley

