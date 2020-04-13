Don’t be so selfish

Sir, — This is a picture of the waste bin in Fair Mile, Henley.

Somebody is depositing their household rubbish in it on a regular basis. Why I cannot imagine.

This means that we dog walkers who pick up after our dogs have nowhere to put it.

This is a very selfish action so would the culprit please desist from this practice? Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Knights

Fair Mile, Henley