I saw international space station

A TAXI firm is to set up a control room next to ... [more]
Monday, 13 April 2020
We can see the international space station from Henley-on-Thames…
It’s to the right of the moon in my picture. It looks like a very bright commercial aircraft but, alas, few are flying. This was a serendipitous photo taken with my iPhone and I thought it was a blemish. Then my Cornish cousin said they saw it too… and on the internet I confirmed it. — Yours faithfully,
Michael Zatouroff
Baronsmead, Henley
13 April 2020
More News:
Garden centres and plant growers fight for survival
GARDEN centres and plant growers are expecting to ... [more]
Woman awarded freedom of village for contribution
THE secretary of the Goring Gap in Bloom ... [more]
POLL: Have your say