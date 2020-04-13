I saw international space station

We can see the international space station from Henley-on-Thames…

It’s to the right of the moon in my picture. It looks like a very bright commercial aircraft but, alas, few are flying. This was a serendipitous photo taken with my iPhone and I thought it was a blemish. Then my Cornish cousin said they saw it too… and on the internet I confirmed it. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Zatouroff

Baronsmead, Henley