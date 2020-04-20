Last time Hamble brook flowed

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
Sir, — Your correspondent Hugh Archibald asked when the Hamble brook last flowed (Standard, March 20).
I photographed my daughter and granddaughter playing Pooh sticks on August 8, 2018 after paddling in it. The very next day it stopped. — Yours faithfully,
Hilary Beck-Burridge
Fawley
20 April 2020
