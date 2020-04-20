Our new visitors

Monday, 20 April 2020

Sir, — Over the last few weeks we have had visits from a male pheasant who appears at our kitchen door at breakfast time for feeding.

The other morning he appeared with a mate and we are wondering if they are planning to nest, although we are some 250m from the nearest open ground. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

