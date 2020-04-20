Our new visitors

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
Monday, 20 April 2020
Sir, — Over the last few weeks we have had visits from a male pheasant who appears at our kitchen door at breakfast time for feeding.
The other morning he appeared with a mate and we are wondering if they are planning to nest, although we are some 250m from the nearest open ground. — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
20 April 2020
More News:
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
Gymnasts collect 13 medals at spring club competition
EIGHT children from Kennylands Gymnastics starred ... [more]
95-year-old veteran has to cancel birthday party and spend the day alone
A MAN had to spend his 95th birthday alone due to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say