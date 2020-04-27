Monday, 27 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cure for coronavirus boredom...

Cure for coronavirus boredom...

Terry Allsop, from Ewelme. says: “I do hope all your readers stay safe during this coronavirus crisis. When people do manage to get out for their daily walk or exercise, how about getting flying your kite — a but like this one! The bird in the tree could be captioned ‘I am keeping my beady eye on you, my boy’. The other image is of our Labradoodle Bisto looking for her tennis ball. If you look closely, you’ll see it is already in her mouth!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33