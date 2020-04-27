Surrounded by natural beauty

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
Robert Thompson, from Henley, says: “For those that are well and able to go out once a day for exercise, it strikes me that we are very lucky to be living in such a beautiful place during lockdown. We are also lucky to have had such wonderful weather to enjoy the glorious spring blossom on our daily walk (apart from the hay fever that it induces in me). On one such walk, we came across a peacock butterfly flitting around. It stopped for long enough for me to get this photograph of it. From a local wonder of nature to one very far away — the fine weather allowed everyone to get a good view of the full moon. I went out into the garden. It took me about an hour to get the settings right but here’s my effort.”
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say