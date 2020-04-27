Surrounded by natural beauty

Robert Thompson, from Henley, says: “For those that are well and able to go out once a day for exercise, it strikes me that we are very lucky to be living in such a beautiful place during lockdown. We are also lucky to have had such wonderful weather to enjoy the glorious spring blossom on our daily walk (apart from the hay fever that it induces in me). On one such walk, we came across a peacock butterfly flitting around. It stopped for long enough for me to get this photograph of it. From a local wonder of nature to one very far away — the fine weather allowed everyone to get a good view of the full moon. I went out into the garden. It took me about an hour to get the settings right but here’s my effort.”