Monday, 27 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Surrounded by natural beauty

Surrounded by natural beauty

Robert Thompson, from Henley, says: “For those that are well and able to go out once a day for exercise, it strikes me that we are very lucky to be living in such a beautiful place during lockdown. We are also lucky to have had such wonderful weather to enjoy the glorious spring blossom on our daily walk (apart from the hay fever that it induces in me). On one such walk, we came across a peacock butterfly flitting around. It stopped for long enough for me to get this photograph of it. From a local wonder of nature to one very far away — the fine weather allowed everyone to get a good view of the full moon. I went out into the garden. It took me about an hour to get the settings right but here’s my effort.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33