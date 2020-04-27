Monday, 27 April 2020

Lock blocked by fallen willow trees

Sir, — Marsh Lock is currently not functioning (should there be a need) because two willow trees have fallen into the water upstream of the lock.

As it takes two people working closely together to clear the trees, it will stay blocked for the immediate future. — Yours faithfully,

David Feary

Walton Avenue, Henley

