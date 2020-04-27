Lock blocked by fallen willow trees

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
Sir, — Marsh Lock is currently not functioning (should there be a need) because two willow trees have fallen into the water upstream of the lock.
As it takes two people working closely together to clear the trees, it will stay blocked for the immediate future. — Yours faithfully,
David Feary
Walton Avenue, Henley
27 April 2020
