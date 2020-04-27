Monday, 27 April 2020

Glorious nature

John Manners, from Emmer Green, sent in this picture and says: “Nature has provided us with a host of beautiful things to see in our gardens at this time of year, so there really is no need to go out. I photographed this dainty little holly blue (Celastrina argiolus) and there are so many other “wonders to behold”.

