Monday, 04 May 2020

Who would fly-tip at health centre?

Sir, — At Sonning Common Health Centre we are working hard and trying to offer the best possible care for our patients during this challenging time with the covid-19 pandemic.

We were dismayed to find some selfish, thoughtless person had fly-tipped this collection of rubbish in our car park on the weekend of April 18/19.

It is hard enough sourcing personal protective equipment and dealing with clinical waste at this time, keeping our patients and staff safe.

This added an unnecessary burden of other people’s rubbish being dumped in our car park is timely and costly for us to deal with.

No more fly tipping anywhere please.

Stay at home, support the NHS.

Dr Ralph Drury

Sonning Common Health Centre

