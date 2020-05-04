Monday, 04 May 2020

Cure for the coronavirus blues...

Sir, — If, like this old geezer, you are experiencing a “fit of the blues”, particularly with every item of more depressing news broadcast each day, think of butterflies.

They are unaffected by all this doom and gloom and are trying their best to be more positive.

They seem to be extremely prolific this year, especially around here. The chalkhill blue (or common blue) variety is amazing and I have never seen so many.

This one was very accommodating when it visited our garden to be photographed and even opened up its wings. It also waived any modelling fee! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

