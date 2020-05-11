Peaceful river

Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
ACACIA Lodge, a 55-bed care home in Quebec Road, ... [more]
Monday, 11 May 2020
Sir, - The river is empty… like Mecca is empty… just one runner and an understudy for the rowing boats. – Yours faithfully,
Michael Zatouroff
Baronsmead, Henley
11 May 2020
Villagers evacuated after car crashes in high street at 3am
RESIDENTS were forced to take refuge in a pub ... [more]
