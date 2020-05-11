Monday, 11 May 2020

Taking joy from spring

Taking joy from spring

Lynn Hart, from Henley, took these pictures behind Henley College’s playing fields and as walked up Pack and Prince Lane.

She says: “Just the most stuning spring I can remember. Like so many of us, I’ve been enjoying the amazing weather and some glorious walks during lockdown. I noticed a few pictures in the Standard, so thought I might send you some of mine. I’ve shared these on a Facebook group (Henley Past and Present) and people have really enjoyed them. There are several members who now live overseas and clearly miss the beauty of Henley and the English countryside. Stay well and keep healthy, everyone.”

