Beauty of illuminated bridges

To the Luddites on Wokingham District Council, listen to the people of Henley.

Lights on bridges enhance their architecture. The addition of lighting makes a bridge as beautiful and dramatic at night as it is during the day.

They are a great way to turn something utilitarian into an asset that can brighten the everyday lives of residents and tourists. Henley, be as adventurous as the rest of the world and support Clive Hemsley’s wonderful vision.

Look at the amazing nighttime lighting on some of the world’s most famous bridges. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Mann

