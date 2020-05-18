Sunrise in Sonning on VE Day

I took this photograph while walking from home in Sonning to the river to hear the early dawn chorus on VE Day.

I have long wanted to wake early and walk out with my husband to see the sun rise and hear the dawn chorus.

We all have busy lives but the coronavirus crisis and enforced lockdown have enabled me to re-evaluate life to some degree and to “do” those things on my “to do” list, whether it be sorting a cupboard of old, irrelevant files or cooking from scratch, or contacting those friends I have always meant to call.

I thought your readers might enjoy the view. — Yours faithfully,

Jo Hamblin

Sonning