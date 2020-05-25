Monday, 25 May 2020

The scene at Aston

Editor,

Cycling along quiet, leafy lanes on my old bike, admiring the beauty of our unspoilt countryside in this tragedy of a time, I wonder if this is what post-War Britain felt like and whether this scene at Aston has changed that much.

