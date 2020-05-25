£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
CAMPAIGNERS in the Goring area hope to claim a ... [more]
Monday, 25 May 2020
Sir
To misquote Robert Frost, there is the path not taken, and there’s the path well trodden, even in the time of Coranovirus, as here, across a field near Rotherfield Greys.
Yours faithfully
Ron White
Milton Close, Henley-on-Thames
25 May 2020
