Monday, 25 May 2020

The path well trodden

Sir

To misquote Robert Frost, there is the path not taken, and there’s the path well trodden, even in the time of Coranovirus, as here, across a field near Rotherfield Greys.

Yours faithfully

Ron White

Milton Close, Henley-on-Thames

