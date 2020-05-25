Deplorable behaviour at a time when we need more tolerance

Sir, — I drove down to the Thames Path at Frogmill Spinney, Hurley, at the weekend to get some air and was completely disgusted by the behaviour of the residents who live beside this public right of way.

Having parked my car and been given what I can only describe as a death stare by residents for doing so, I made my way to the path to find green barriers had been erected.

In essence, these were trying to prevent cyclists and members of the public from using the path.

Many of us, especially those with children, need to get out having been locked up for so long. People suffering from mental health issues need to feel the wind on their face.

In this climate some tolerance is a must if we are all to get through this crisis but this type of deplorable behaviour is just shocking. — Yours faithfully,

Alex Thompson

Henley

Sir, — I have just been to Frogmill Spinney for my daily walk with my dog and I could not believe my eyes.

Someone has actually put obstructions in the way so we can’t walk along the Thames Path. I am livid at not only an obstruction at the gate but that someone actually had the audacity to lay planks of wood down with nails protruding. Thank god my dog didn’t go over it. I am so angry. Do these people not read the news? We are allowed to move freely now.

Whoever has done this is not right in the head. — Yours faithfully,

Daniel Briscoe

Remenham Hill