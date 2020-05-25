Monday, 25 May 2020

We must ensure peace continues

Sir, — Like many, I wore my grandfather’s (Lt (A/Capt) F P G Denehy, 3rd Lrs) medals with pride on VE Day.

Sadly, the full set of medals was stolen from his home in India while he was held a prisoner of war in Germany for four years in the Second World War — it’s a long story!

We are fortunate to have his military dress medals, including his Military Cross, awarded for bravery during battle in Mesopotamia in the First World War. He was mentioned in despatches twice and the first mention was signed by Winston Churchill, who was secretary of state for war in 1919.

Retelling the stories of these brave men and women is the responsibility of us all to ensure the lasting peace in Europe that has followed VE Day continues for future generations. — Yours faithfully,

Micky Denehy

New Road, Shiplake

