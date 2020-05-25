Takeaway coffee at laaaaaast

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
CAMPAIGNERS in the Goring area hope to claim a ... [more]
Monday, 25 May 2020
Sir, — First takeaway coffee since lockdown.
I went for an oat latte from Berries in Hart Street — highly recommended.
Maggie shared this blissful moment in St Mary’s churchyard. — Yours faithfully,
Sue James
Gravel Hill, Henley
25 May 2020
More News:
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
POLL: Have your say