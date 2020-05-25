Lighting our historic bridge this way is an offence in law

Sir, — Maybe it is time to remind Clive Hemsley and his enthusiastic supporters [for illumninating Henley Bridge] that it is an offence under sections 7 and 9 of the Listed Buildings Act 1990 to “execute any works to a listed building for its alteration... which affect its character as a building of special architectural or historic interest, unless the works are authorised”. The matter of the offence is as yet unresolved but even should permission for another scheme be granted, the offence remains and prosecution can be brought at any time, should the local planning authorities be minded to do so.

The unauthorised lighting strips remain attached to the historic stonework of the bridge. What plans, and when, has Mr Hemsley to remove these without damaging the fine ashlar face of the 18th century stonework?

It’s inappropriate to compare 19th and 20th century iron bridges in cityscapes with an elegant 18th century stone bridge in a semi-rural setting.

Traditionally, the bridge was lit with street lanterns and, later, with uplighters to illuminate the arches and the stone carvings of Tamesis and Isis, all of which highlighted and enhanced the craftsmanship of its 18th century stonemasons. — Yours faithfully,

John Whiting

Chairman, Henley Archæology and History Group