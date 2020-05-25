Your letters...

Look after wildlife too

Editor, — Many of us have found solace in nature during nearly two months of lockdown.

Now nature needs our help and space if it’s to thrive as we head outdoors.

For most UK species it’s the breeding season and it’s the most vulnerable point of the year.

As we’ve stayed home some species have reclaimed the places we’ve temporarily given up.

Five simple steps could make all the difference in helping our wildlife as we ease out of lockdown and get back into the countryside.

1. Stay Alert — Any habitat can be a home for wildlife

2. Stick to paths and bridleways

3. Keep dogs on leads

4. Back away if you disturb breeding species

5. Report bad behaviour, such as wildlife crime, fly-tipping or uncontrolled fires. Report it to your local wildlife crime officer using the police 101 number.

Nature is still in crisis with more than 40 million birds having vanished from our skies in the last 50 years.

Fifty-six per cent of species in the UK are in decline.

As we enjoy our wonderful countryside and nature within it so should generations to come.

So, be alert in these difficult times, not just for your fellow man but also for the wonderful wildlife that we have here in Oxfordshire and across the UK. — Yours faithfully,

Felix Bloomfield

Ewelme

Silencing of our birds

Sir, — Much has been said and written about the quietness from the lack of aircraft and traffic noise.

So much so that some say how wonderful the dawn chorus sounds. Really?

Sunday, May 3 was International Dawn Chorus Day. I listened but only heard a single robin in my green front garden, the same as other days. Not even an alarm call from a blackbird.

Forty years ago, spring was announced by the sound of cuckoos. Not any more. This kick-started the dawn chorus from multiple bird sources, each saying: “I live here, go away”. Not any more.

Insect populations have suffered a crash as a result of intensive farming and the use of pesticides to control insects deemed to do harm to crops.

Nocturnal insects have also suffered from exterior artificial night lighting which causes behavioural modification, preventing feeding.

It is hardly surprising that bird numbers have plummeted when their food source has been destroyed.

The lack of a true dawn chorus may also come from birds now being so thinly populated they have no need to sing. Are we witnessing the silencing of the birds? — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Questions on care homes

Sir, — Reading the two lengthy letters castigating our MP (Standard, May 15) made me think about the covid situation.

Ralph Hickman, who wants facts, not excuses, clearly knows his stuff.

There are two distinct sectors — the hospitals, which are run by NHS trusts, and the care home sector.

I tried to establish ownership in the care home sector but it was no easy task. The closer one looks, the more complex it becomes.

There are some 450,000 care home beds in the UK covering all variants of care.

Of these, some 80 per cent are owned and operated by the independent sector, including charities. These range from individually owned homes to those owned by large corporates.

Of the total, 50,000 beds are owned by the largest operators. The largest of these at one time controlled some 22,000 beds operated by 340 homes in 50 companies, some of whose freeholds are owned by companies based in Jersey or the Cayman Islands. (Source: LaingBuisson health and care reviews pre-covid — events may have overtaken ownership and other figures.)

These companies are often distinguished by having complex ownership structures and loan arrangements. The freeholds are often split off from the trading activity. Nothing wrong with that policy; many accountants would advise it.

The problems can arise when you have a scenario of freeholds and loans being shuffled around with the care home being responsible for payment of increasing payroll costs and a declining income from local authorities coupled with interest payments.

It can be difficult to establish who has ultimate responsibility for the care of their loved one or client.

It was also noteworthy that the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps drew attention in the Government’s daily press conference on Thursday last week to the fact that the majority of care homes are independently owned and therefore responsible for the purchase of their own personal protective equipment, which was the case until the pandemic struck. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Government is to blame

Sir, — Maureen Dougall has a justified complaint about John Howell’s ill-mannered reply to her letter (Standard, May 1). When I was one of his constituents I also found him rather dismissive when I wrote to him about government policies, the inevitable consequence of a huge majority.

As usual, he was economical with some of the facts in his response.

The nurses received a modest pay rise only after eight years of losing money through a freeze and cap. His own salary increased by nearly 20 per cent during the same period.

Some humility from Mr Howell and the Government he supports is needed.

The current and previous two Tory administrations, and their advisers, have a lot to answer for. The UK has the second highest amount of covid-19 deaths in the world and new cases are still being recorded at thousands per day, four times the next highest European country, Germany.

The easing of the lock-down has been confusing, personal protective equipment provision and the testing programme have been shambolic, care home residents and employees have been neglected and the devolved administrations and regional mayors are now. unsurprisingly, ignoring the Prime Minister.

Many dedicated and brave health workers have, unforgivably, lost their lives through a lack of adequate protection. There have been no apologies for this disaster, just arguable figures, secrecy, attacks on the media and spin.

Friends abroad are looking on aghast at the way our government is making such a hash of things.

Despite a rickety health service, years of austerity, a refugee crisis and an elderly population, Greece has only lost 160 people to the virus thanks to a competent and decisive government that has protected its citizens — unlike our own.

We have lost almost 40,000. Mr Howell should reflect on this when he responds to his constituents. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Bossons

Bainton Road, Oxford

Uncertainty is just life

Sir, — Isn’t it interesting how our coronavirus crisis is developing?

It was so easy to shut down the economy, which so many people thought was a really clever thing to do.

It is transpiring to be many times more difficult to switch the economy back on again, as the issue of opening schools and getting people on to public transport is demonstrating.

Our society cannot exist without schools and the use of cars — walking and cycling just won’t cut the mustard.

I shudder when I hear government officials being asked to guarantee that it is safe for teachers and pupils to go back to school. What could possibly be meant by the word “guarantee”? Of course we can’t guarantee anything like that.

But it is far more likely that the children will be more adversely affected by keeping schools closed than by letting them return to classes.

The idea that we can do without, or even largely do without, much assistance from buses and trains is very interesting but this idea is not given any real credence except by the very extreme elements of the green movement.

Then there are the other ambiguities and contradictions which the current government guidelines have exposed.

Any mature adult will attest that many of us spend much of our lives navigating around countless ambiguities and contradictions. So what’s new?

Certainty is something we have very little of in life and the best we can say at the moment is that a steady opening up of our economy and society is probably the best way to minimise the many obstacles which we have created for ourselves. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Time to end ‘Stasiland’

Sir, — The late great Stirling Moss pursued the most dangerous career known to man.

Some people smoke 60 fags a day, which is also unlikely to prolong life.

It used to be a cardinal rule of a free society that one could do anything that did not adversely affect other people.

With covid-19, the Government brought in what amounts to a police state, which was reluctantly accepted as being the only way to “save the NHS”.

The Nightingale hospitals now lie empty, accident and emergency departments have never been slacker, the number of virus deaths is declining and the NHS is clearly coping.

Not only does the original reason for the lockdown no longer apply but the Ferguson model used to predict what would happen can be seen as wildly pessimistic.

It’s surely time to ditch Stasiland UK and return to freedom of choice.

Would that affect infection rates? Possibly but the Swedish experience suggests the effect would be small.

This virus can be deadly for the vulnerable, so keep them safe, but for the population at large the chances of dying are close to zero, so for them the rules should return to that of a free country.

We should once again be allowed to choose our own risk levels. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Feeling of hope needed

Sir, — I did a very bad job of getting my point across in my letter (Standard, May 8), not helped by your headline, “Not the time for politics”.

It was not about politics as such but about the blame culture which is building up ahead of all the available evidence.

The virus crisis is obviously political in that even with scientific evidence the final decisions will be made by Parliament.

I would also assure Tim Dickson that my letter told him nothing about my political views. It is so easy to make assumptions on slight evidence.

I do not need to be told that I live in a democracy. I have always voted and have weighed the odds every time.

I can understand the desire for a different voting system and am in fact in favour of it; not surprising since both my husband and I were founder members of the Social Democratic Party.

Given that what we have is an adversarial system, I feel that it is in the interest of us all to have a strong opposition.

So back to the beginning: I still feel that what we need now is some feeling of hope: I do not feel that searching for scapegoats at this point is helpful. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Law

Binfield Heath

Not enough gardens

Sir, — There are so many badly designed houses in Henley, i.e, they (we) do not have a garden.

And too many houses are too big. — Yours faithfully,

Neil Parsley

Mount View, Henley

The power of a letter

Sir, — During the lockdown I have been writing to my grandchildren and I have even had some letters back. Letters are so much nicer than hastily written emails and texts.

I wrote to all 12 of them so that they could have a Captain Tom Moore postmark, which will be a part of history, but I am sad to say that not one of them was stamped in Reading.

What a shame the Reading post office did not comply with this part of history of the lockdown.

The other family challenge we have had was to do 1,000 miles of exercise in seven days, so from various parts of the country they all ran, walked, swam or cycled. The seven-year-old even did 650 jumps on a pogo stick.

By 5pm on the Sunday we were two miles short so the eight-year-old and his mother cycled round and round Ravenscourt Park in London and the target was achieved. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley

Hurrah, I can see grandson

The Henley College is closed so my 16-year-old grandson now has a job until September in my local garden centre, which means while he is not allowed to sit in my garden, I can go to the garden centre to see him whenever I like! — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

My ode to coronavirus

Sir, — If you are still including poems about the coronavirus, you might like to include this little one (not my best). — Yours faithfully,

Mr C Robinson

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Coronavirus 2020

Looking towards my patio,

I see the birds come and go,

The red kites on high

And the blue tits below.

Outside all is quiet and still.

As this virus spreads its ill,

Causing life to change so much,

Keeping apart now is the drill.

Whenever will it end,

It drives one round the bend,

This lonely misery,

No meals now with a friend.

People suffer every day,

In their own and different way,

Loved ones ill and some will die,

Parents friends can only sigh;

Tomorrow is another day,

Please let this virus fly away.

Corona then and now

Sir, — I thought you might be interested in the attached poem written by my 89-year-old neighbour, John Colgrove. — Yours faithfully.

Laurie Keys

Coach Way, Benson

Corona then and now

When I was just a schoolboy

and when I stop to think,

I only knew Corona

as a lovely fizzy drink.

It came in big glass bottles

with a funny stopper top.

I think it cost a shilling

from the local corner shop.

And you didn’t scrap the empty

as we simply do today.

You just took it back again

to use another day.

But now the name corona

means something very bad.

Nothing like the memory

that my happy schoolboy had.

It is a nasty virus

which affects us every day.

It changes all our daily lives

now lockdown is the way.

We cannot meet with all our friends

or just to have a laugh.

Or see them all for coffee

round at the local café.

Some cannot go out shopping

to make sure that they’re fed

It’s delivered to their doorsteps

in carrier bags instead.

It makes us very poorly

and some may pass away.

In spite of all our nurses

who work so hard each day.

But I believe it will be over

if we do the things they ask.

Wash your hands quite often

and maybe wear a mask.

Keep our social distance

the way that we were told.

And even perhaps self-isolate,

essential for the old.

The virus then will die away.

It has nowhere to go.

And we’ll be back to normal, though progress will be slow.

But one thing is for certain:

although it will in name,

our life into the future

will never be the same.

Kindness appreciated

Editor, — It’s true that lights shine brightest on the darkest of days as, since the start of the pandemic, we’ve witnessed countless acts of kindness and the best of humankind.

As the UK marks National Volunteers’ Week (June 1 to 7), the Reading District Oddfellows would like to say thank you to, and formally recognise, all the people in our area who have selflessly stepped forward to help those in need in ways we’ve never seen before.

As with other local organisations supporting older or vulnerable people in the area, including many who live alone or who are shielding, our volunteers have made a huge difference to the scale of help we can offer, such as making welfare check-in calls, organising essential shopping and providing company through befriending and virtual events.

Once again, our most heartfelt thanks go to the individuals who have given their time freely to be a friend to those in desperate need. We will not forget your kindness and we hope that this example continues to inspire many others to offer their help, where possible, long into the future. — Yours faithfully,

Debbie Jex

District secretary, Reading District Oddfellows

Generous gesture

Sir, — I was quite overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity offered by Cook of Henley following the tragic and untimely death of Oliver Bowden, our local farmer at Mill End.

They offered frozen food to help support the family during these dark and difficult days while they are trying to keep the farm and their family running.

What words are there for gratitude in this situation? — Yours faithfully,

Jackie Macdonald

Mill End

Thoughtless dog owners

The Government has eased the lockdown and this meant more people arriving on Maidensgrove Common to excercise last weekend.

On Sunday, I was shocked to see the amount of dog poo left by owners the previous day.

This was on the main walkways and was a hazard for all those walking and very unpleasant for everyone.

Please be responsible dog owners so that this beauty spot can be enjoyed by all. — Yours faithfully,

R Walmsley

Maidensgrove

No more civic pride

Sir, — What a nice day Saturday was — the sun out, birds singing, a great day for a walk. We walked from Shiplake to Henley, very pleasant.

We got to Mill Meadows and there was rubbish everywhere. All the bins were full to overflowing, there was rubbish on the ground around them and the wind was blowing so it spread.

There are only two solutions — bigger bins, or emptying more often.

If you want visitors to come to Henley, please have some pride in Henley. Please fix it.

On the same trip, I visited the toilets in Greys Road car park and I used the drinking fountain — mistake.

As I lowered my head to the fountain and pressed the button, the water shot out, not from the fountain but straight out from under the fountain at a height of about 3ft. Very inconvenient. Please fix it.

I entered the toilets to clean up and realised it was the toilets that needed cleaning, not myself.

Please, somebody, take a steam cleaner and do a proper job and put a maintenance regime in place to keep it looking nice. It’s all about civic pride. — Yours faithfully,

Malcolm Gregory

Shiplake

Helpline for heart issues

Editor, — I would like to let your readers know the support the British Heart Foundation is offering people with heart and circulatory disease during the coronavirus pandemic.

People with heart and circulatory diseases are at increased risk of complications if they develop covid-19. Heart disease is one of the most common pre-existing health conditions in people who have died with the disease.

Understanding what lockdown and the different risk levels mean for people with heart and circulatory disease has been one of our most common enquiries and the lockdown changes in England have raised further questions.

The uncertainty of the situation means we can’t answer every question but we can often reassure people who might feel anxious and provide information and support specific to their condition.

Since the pandemic began, we’ve seen an unprecedented demand for this service. In response we’ve extended our Helpline opening hours, added to its specialist nursing team and launched an appeal to help us continue providing this service.

If you’re feeling unwell or concerned about your heart condition, it’s still vital that you use NHS services as you always would.

However, our team of nurses is available if you’re trying to understand what the pandemic means for you or the health of a loved one.

To contact the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Helpline call 0300 330 331. Alternativelty, send an email to hearthelpline@bhf.org.uk — Yours faithfully,

Maureen Talbot

Head of clinical support, British Heart Foundation, London

Please slow down here

Sir, — Binfield Heath is once again the unintended victim of a crash at the Coppid crossroads, which this time resulted in two vehicles colliding into the front garden of the cottage on the corner.

The Phillimore Estate, which owns the cottage, has rebuilt its garden wall three times in the last 18 months alone.

On too many occasions now, over the years, we have faced the questions: why and how has this happened again and why here?

We never receive feedback from the police who attend and presumably investigate these incidents.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has increased signage and road marking and we have cut back hedges and trees to increase visibility. Locals are only too aware of the dangers.

And still the accidents occur.

We will be working again with the counnty, the police and the estate to find out what we can do to mitigate the dangers there.

Meanwhile, we ask two things of people who use this route through our village. First, if you are a regular, can you suggest anything that causes confusion or poor visibility at the junction and let us know what it is?

Secondly, please, for everyone’s sake, slow down as you approach from any direction and always stop if you are coming from Sonning Common or Binfield Heath.

That way we might at least avoid another fatality, which occurred some years ago. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Rollason

Chairman, Binfield Heath Parish Council

Nature is what it is

Sir, — I was somewhat shocked and insulted by Jenny Campbell’s letter (Standard, May 15).

She suggested that I live in “Beatrix Potter land” and said that she regarded my presentation of factual information as patronising.

This subject arose in the first place because a local farmer had suggested that badgers were responsible for the death of some of his lambs — no mention of chickens.

As Jenny cast doubt on my “experience of the countryside” (quite an incredible assumption), I once again contacted Peter Martin, the former chairman of the Badger Trust, who responded in quite forthright terms.

I thought Jenny and other readers might find some of his informed comments of interest:

“You now have first-hand experience of the kind of clap-trap we have to put up with every day — all the usual over-defensiveness and references to atypical one-off events that they then use to falsely define the ‘natural behaviour’ of animals they know little or nothing about.

“Yes, badgers do bite each other in territorial or inter-group domination displays but so do foxes, cats, dogs and budgies.

“That doesn’t alter the fact that 80 per cent of a badger’s diet is earthworms and insects.

They are not ‘vicious hunters’ marauding the countryside at night killing everything in sight.

“These anecdotes are simply reinforcing cultural prejudices.

“People who own livestock need to take responsibility for it by practising good animal husbandry.

“If farmers or poultry keepers aren’t prepared to put in the time and effort and intelligence to protect their assets then they only have themselves to blame.

“Nature is what it is and foxes and badgers do what they do if you let them. Both animals evolved over thousands of years before mankind or the event of farming.

If you present them with an easy meal they’ll gladly take it.”

Please note, readers and Jenny Campbell, these are the thoughts and words of the former chairman of the Badger Trust. — Yours faithfully,

James Munn

Queen Street, Henley

Poem of peace

Sir, — As a member of Henley & Goring Ramblers, I organised a short residential walking break in the Cotswolds, near Chipping Norton, and became fascinated with a nearby small village called Adlestrop, which was made famous by Edward Thomas, a well-known First World War poet with his poem I Remember Adletrop.

Your readers can Google Edward Thomas or Adlestrop for further details of his life but I was very moved by this poem, which he wrote shortly before the war.

He is fondly remembered in the village and they still sell old postcards of the station at the village shop.

The station itself was closed long ago but the platform seat is freshly painted and cared for at the village hall. It’s well worth a visit and, as you might expect, the train referred to in the poem was powered by a steam engine.

A peaceful poem of a bygone age. I hope your readers enjoy it. — Yours faithfully,

Bruce Brown

Henley

Adlestrop

Yes, I remember Adlestrop —

The name, because of

afternoon

Of heat the express-train drew up there

Unwontedly. It was late June.

The steam hissed. Someone cleared his throat.

No one left and no one came

On the bare platform. What I saw

Was Adlestrop — only the name

And willows, willow-herb, and grass,

And meadowsweet, and

haycocks dry,

No whit less still and lonely fair

Than the high cloudlets in the sky.

And for that minute a blackbird sang

Close by, and round him, mistier,

Farther and farther, all the birds

Of Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire

Plane crash info required

Sir, — I was recently made aware of an aeroplane that crashed locally during the Second World War.

A local resident who was walking home from Stonor School witnessed the aftermath of the crash with the plane burnt out in a field and the engine in the road.

The site of the crash was along Balham’s Lane, between Stonor and Turville Heath.

Would anyone have more information about the crash or know of how to research it? — Yours faithfully,

Nick Boreham

38, Southend Common, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon RG9 6JP. Tel: (01491) 638455

Wonderful policeman

Editor, — Reading about Peter Smart’s death (Standard, May 15) brought back many memories of happy times in Harpsden when he was our village policeman.

He was dedicated to his job and one could speak to him about any concerns you had.

I remember when there was an accident on the Reading road and my son was cycling home at the time from school in Shiplake so I phoned Peter and he immediately returned my call and informed me all was well. His children and mine attended the Harpsden village school, which was the hub of the community at that time. One of the most important events of the year was the school sports day when everyone took part, whether you were good at sport or not.

For many years, Peter won the fathers’ race and I won the mothers’ race. One day he announced that we should race each other in the egg and spoon race and I accepted the challenge. Of course, he beat me.

I read in your report what an exceptionally good sportsman he was, especially at track and field events. Had I known that I might not have accepted the challenge.

All my family remember Pc Smart and he will never be forgotten.

I have lost touch with the family over the years. My thoughts are with Jean and her family at this unhappy time. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

Congrats to old friend

Sir, — I would be grateful if you could pass on my congratulations to Vincent Ruane and Rosemary Henderson on their engagement.

Back in my youth I have fond memories of fishing with Vincent at the BBC Caversham Park lake and sampling various beers at many of the quaint and quirky pubs in the locality.

Having only recently stumbled across Nature Notes, it has been a great delight to read about Vincent’s walks around the local countryside.

His detailed descriptions, enthusiasm and expert knowledge of nature takes me right back to the area. A real treat. I want to wish Vincent a long and very happy marriage and also send my warm wishes to his sister and mother. — Yours faithfully,

Andy Rowsell

Celebrating nightingale

I write with reference to the letter from Mary Aldred (Standard, May 8) about a nightingale singing at the end of VE Day.

My mother (Celia Johnson), too, heard a nightingale at the same time when she returned home quite late at night from the celebrations in Nettlebed.

She wrote: “We sat on the balcony with the light on and took in the fact that there was not an aeroplane in the sky and all you could hear was a nightingale singing and an occasional cracker or firework in the remote distance.”

Perhaps one day they will return. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Grimond

Nettlebed

Everything’s shrinking

Sir, — When I was a small child everything used to look huge.

Waggon Wheels looked like you could use them as a replacement if your wagon (go-cart) lost a wheel.

Crunchies, you may need two to get that Friday feeling. The product itself is the same, but it was bigger.

We also find things shrink, for example, clothes. I fear that during the lockdown many people will have hung their work clothes in the wardrobe and forgotten how this innocent item of furniture can shrink clothes.

I fear the same thing has happened to your newspaper — the printer must have shrunk it over the lockdown to just 32 pages plus a coffee break extra (with a huge wordsearch too big to do unless sitting at a table).

At this rate by Christmas it will be a one-sheet paper and live up to its nickname of the two-minute silence.

I am off to sit in the wardrobe and hope it will shrink my expanding waistline. — Your faithfully,

Penny Edwards

Essex Way, Sonning Common

Lovely dad remembered

Thank you for keeping us up to date and still producing some news and entertainment to cheer us up.

I am writing to comment about your Hidden Henley item and picture of the plaque in Fair Mile, Henley, commemorating the planting of the turkey oaks in 1953 to celebrate the Queen’s coronation (Standard, May 8).

In your archives there is a picture of me standing beside them. The reason is that the trees were planted by my father George Butler who worked as a landscaper for the firm of Waterers, who were based on the lovely “Floral Mile” on the A4.

My sister Sue Butler, who lives in Thame Side, and I have always lived in or close to Henley.

We remember so well our father saying to us, “When I’m long gone you will both look at the fully grown trees and think ‘my old Dad planted those’” and, of course, we do.

He was a fantastic landscaper who created some wonderful gardens, from one of the first roof gardens in Chelsea to the first penguin pool at Chessington Zoo.

He also supervised the relaying of the turf at Wembley Stadium. We had the penalty spot in our garden for quite some years — much to my young son’s delight. I am certain that many locals will have had a George Butler garden with beautiful paving and outstanding planting and will remember him still.

Also in your archives is a story from August 2016 about a lovely local lady who found a family photo of my dad and his brother in a Sue Ryder sale.

The Henley Standard united us with the photo, which we hadn’t known even existed.

Ah well, happy days. Nice to reminisce. A tribute to our lovely dad. — Yours faithfully,

Janice Stow

Middle Assendon

Alternative solution

Sir, — It would appear to me that the solution given for the harder “It all adds up” puzzle in last week’s paper could have alternative solutions to the one given i.e. the top line could read 71988, 72978, 73968, or 75948 with the third line reading 39454, 38464, 37474 or 35494. — Yours faithfully,

Peter C Stone

Blandy Road, Henley

Laughter in lockdown

Sir, — I do believe that the current lockdown is having some additional challenges for our residents, which I do not believe you have covered.

First of all, while looking to place a job opportunity recently, a large, leading recruitment agency had placed a job advert for a senior manager running a large, busty office.

Secondly, a local resident posted a horny train set on the Henley sales pages.

Both made me smile.

— Yours faithfully,

Pamela Cook

King’s Road, Henley