Excellent first impression of town

Monday, 01 June 2020
Here are some pictures of Station Park in Henley, which Karl Bishop and his town council parks team look after so brilliantly.
The flower beds, the trimmed grass, the trees, including the magnificent copper beech… it’s all looking glorious.
Thank you from an appreciative local resident. This entrance to our town looks excellent. — Yours faithfully,
Steve Ludlow
Station Road, Henley
01 June 2020
