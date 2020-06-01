Your letters...

I’m giving up my bright idea

Sir, — I refer to the letter from John Whiting, chairman of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group (Standard, May 22).

I never understood why the likes of John and his colleagues never attended the public meeting that I organised to discuss his views. All such groups and councils were invited.

“It’s inappropriate to compare 19th and 20th century bridges in London to Henley’s 1786 stone bridge.”

The fact that there are 40 listed bridges in London all with planning permission for LEDs, 11 already lit up, and seven of these are stone-built seems to have lost relevance.

Mr Whiting has also missed the point when he refers to uplighters (floodlights) which are still in situ and rusting away in the four corners of the bridge. Not very environment friendly. Why has he not done something about this?

He has also missed the point that I have been making for several years now (well before I put those temporary LEDs on the bridge), namely regarding the serious damage to the underside of this historic Grade I listed bridge.

As chairman of HAHG, what has he done regarding this?

I would ask Mr Whiting to look down from the fine ashlar face and look at the damage to the underside that holds that fine ashlar up.

Furthermore, if he looks up at the town hall he will see a string of halogen lights surrounding the clock tower and this is on a Grade II building.

I am not aware of planning permission being granted for these lights, which are only lit up at certain festival and holiday times. Why are these important facts ignored? Why has the town hall got a string of old-fashioned light bulbs around the clock tower without, as far as I know, planning permission?

Could I also remind Mr Whiting that Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the bridge, stated that the bridge was due for a full inspection last October and that it was going to take down the temporary LEDs then but because of the rain and, recently, more important issues clearly this has not happened.

However, the council’s chief bridge engineer said that he had inspected my LED/fairy lights and the temporary adhesive on the day of the public meeting and he publicly stated there was no damage to the bridge caused by this application.

On a personal note, it really is not a big deal taking off these lights and the cabling if it makes Mr Whiting happy.

I spent 30 minutes on Friday morning lifting the LEDs off the bridge without any damage. I will remove the lights on the arches when my boat is allowed in the water.

I would like to state publicly that I withdraw any further dealings/connection with the bridge, its lighting and, more importantly, its maintenance.

Despite the backing of the county council, our MP and the 2,700 locals who signed a petition supporting the lights, I find it truly exhausting to read so many negative and personal letters of condemnation and frustrating, too, considering all these organisations, including Wokingham Borough Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, were invited to our public meeting yet could not be bothered to come and give their views and advice.

Finally, I would like to thank everybody who signed the petition and for encouraging me to carry on and I apologise to all of you for not seeing it through.

There are so many far more important issues to challenge us these days — you would think lighting up such a beautiful bridge would be mentally good for all of us.

Although I withdraw my interest, I would encourage other locals like David Rodger Sharp, who are far more diplomatic and more patient, to pick up the torch.

I am sure that one day, with the latest technology, it will serve the town proud and cause zero damage to the bridge. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley

Appropriate compromise?

Sir, — We are divided in our household about the illumination of Henley Bridge.

My husband thinks it’s a nice idea, while I feel the style of lighting proposed would be appropriate for, say, Christmas and the regatta, but all-year round a tad over the top.

So how about a compromise and gently illuminate this picturesque feature of Henley all-year round with cleverly positioned warm white spotlights and save the little LED-style lights for the special occasions?

I have not read every article about this issue, so have possibly missed something, but surely this debate has been going on long enough. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Ingram

Christmas Common

P.S. Perhaps during the current situation some clever person could get some lovely rainbow coloured lights in each arch — now that would be appropriate for these times.

Lights didn’t impress me

Sir, — John Whiting’s letter (Standard, May 22) prompted me to take a close look, during daylight, at the lighting strips that had been fixed to Henley Bridge by Clive Hemsley without authorisation.

My visit revealed that the strips were crudely attached by gaffer tape, a method normally being used only for temporary installations of a few days’ duration as adhesion can deteriorate over time, meaning that strips could be loosened or even blown off in high winds.

I therefore suggest that the authority responsible for Henley Bridge should have the strips, fixings and feed cables removed professionally and charge the costs to Mr Hemsley.

I revisited the bridge after dark to view the lighting installation in use but found that the strips and much of the permanent lighting were turned off.

The few lights that were in use all appeared to be elderly, outdated and energy inefficient, using sodium lamps with unpleasant colouring.

When normal times return, perhaps councillors should consider providing a new lighting installation for Henley Bridge, if deemed appropriate.

I would add that, although recently retired, much of my professional career was devoted to event lighting, including outdoor son et lumière at York Minster and Winchester Cathedral. — Yours faithfully,

Derek Gilbert

Lower Assendon

Time to fix our bridge

Editor, — It is great to see the river has re-opened to all craft.

While many of your readers take great interest in Henley Bridge (it is, after all, Grade I listed), fewer of them see the missing blocks from underneath it.

I have raised this with Henley’s county councillor Stefan Gawryshak on numerous occasions, yet the Wokingham side is in much better order.

I have sent a picture of the damage to Councillor Ian Hudspeth, leader of Oxfordshire County Council. While the town is quiet is it not the time to get all the repairs on the bridge done? — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Will Hamilton

Henley Town Council, Greys Road, Henley

Data might cheer us up

Sir, — We all manage risks in our lives. We know that in travelling by car we may have a serious accident but we instinctively measure that risk against the gain we achieve by making the journey.

With the covid-19 virus there are still many unknowns but it has risk factors which, if we are well informed, can guide our behaviour.

The horrifying national death rate reflects general behaviour, as in social distancing, from some weeks previously and the effectiveness of all diagnostic treatment and recording in all circumstances throughout hospitals and care homes and private homes.

But current risk may be more meaningfully measured by the latest hospital admissions for covid-19 infections because it records up-to-date circumstances.

The variables are extensive but we can make better-informed risk judgements for our activities if we have the relevant data.

The national news media provides all kinds of data but takes no account of local variation.

An individual’s decision to go for a walk or send their children to school or commute to work should be based on local circumstances. Infection rates hundreds of miles away are irrelevant. Everybody, one hopes, takes account of the law and their individual health factors as in age, underlying chronic conditions and so on.

But to move ahead, positively, we need the relevant data. Here’s where local news media such as the Henley Standard can play such an important part.

It would be brilliant to see a weekly graph of the number of covid-19 admissions to Royal Berks, starting from March 1 and brought up-to-date each week.

The other line on that graph could be the equivalent national data. What is the catchment area of the Royal Berks for covid-19 admissions by number and as a proportion of the England population?

One would expect that this data should be readily available and, because the Royal Berks has the information to hand, also the number of admissions for Henley postcodes. It would only take a few minutes for the Royal Berks to provide this each week.

Then we could each make an informed risk judgement according to our personal circumstances and assessment of personal risk. It would not be surprising if knowing the data could raise morale significantly. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Jones

Reading Road, Henley

Different thinking

Sir, — The fuss over the extent that Dominic Cummings broke the lockdown rules is painful to watch.

I wonder how many people in the UK actually care that he did not comply with the regulations he helped to create.

The banter between Cummings and the media representatives in the gardens of No 10 reminded me of the former chancellor George Osborne, while imposing cringing austerity, saying that “we are all in it together”.

How could Osborne’s living conditions be comparable to a key worker living in a cramped flat in a tower block? Is it not understood that the elite have certain privileges?

But there have been much more interesting developments this last week.

There are now multiple epidemiologists on the web who are openly claiming that Professor Neil Ferguson messed up his magnificent model which triggered the lockdown.

Professor Michael Levitt, a Nobel laureate, and Professor Sunetra Gupta, of Oxford University, are international figures who contradict Prof Ferguson and say that he got the figures wrong.

They argue that the Government was ill advised to lock down and that we are now faced with extraordinary and unnecessary challenges in getting the economy and society back on course.

This computer model error will represent the most expensive mistake ever made in human history. David Starkey has an interesting talk on that.

Professor Sir Ian Boyd, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, struck what might be regarded as the cruellest blow to the Government policy by saying that it was unhelpful for the Government to have talked about following “the science”.

He made it clear that there is no such thing as “the science”.

There are many scientists and they regularly disagree and disagree strongly.

And so it appears that the Government has been following its own choice of scientist and this was a man who disgraced himself by disregarding the lockdown rules and was forced to leave Sage.

Then there was a bit of quite amazing news confirmed by Pascal Soriot, chief executive of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which really stunned me.

He agreed that there could be difficulty in testing a vaccine for the covid-19 in the UK because the disease itself was disappearing rapidly from the community. Is this not great news? It was not hailed by the media as such.

It has been a truly remarkable week but not one which has given us any extra understanding of where we are and how we are going to get out of this mess.

Albert Einstein once said: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” I wonder if his words apply to us now. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Not the right message, PM

I write to express my serious concern regarding the defence of the actions taken by the Prime Minister’s special advisor Dominic Cummings.

While I empathise with the situation his family found themselves in, I feel that the justification and support of the actions by senior government ministers totally undermines the safety messages that the public are being instructed to follow and saving the career of an advisor is more important than saving lives. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Balfour

Fair Mile, Henley

Contempt for electorate

Sir, — I would like to know John Howell’s views and opinion about the Prime Minister’s special advisor Dominic Cummings.

Lockdown rules have clearly been broken. Anyone with an ounce of sense will know that he should have been sacked immediately.

To allow the matter to drag on is a serious misjudgement, being both harmful to the Government and sending a very dangerous signal to members of the public.

I believe further deaths will be directly caused by people following his example and doing their own thing. If it is good for the goose...

It now seems that this was only ever intended to be applied selectively, certainly not to be applied to the Prime Minister’s close aide. I find that this displays utter contempt for the electorate.

Time for Mr Howell to get off the fence and do the right thing, — Yours faithfully,

Ian Reynolds

Crays Pond

Depressed, unconvinced

Sir, — I have just listened to the interview with Dominic Cummings and am afraid that his defence seems rather wishy washy and not very convincing.

My husband and I are thoroughly disgusted by the statement Boris Johnson gave about his special advisor.

As we understand the rules, he broke them. Giving all these explanations makes it no better, as many other people found themselves in difficult situations, and makes a mockery of what the general population was told.

John Howell is once again sitting on the fence and, I suspect, quite happy with the story now given.

I am also thoroughly dismayed over his latest vote on the Trade and Agricultural Bill, which will not protect the farmers here in the UK.

Liz Truss has given assurances but with Boris in charge and his record for being very economical with the truth, the Government is just not trustworthy.

My husband and I find ourselves deeply depressed as we know how Trump will play this scenario. — Yours faithfully,

Anne and James Johnson

Henley

Irrational, irresponsible

My expectations of this Prime Minister have never been high.

Before Sunday night’s press conference I thought he would do one of two things: either he would announce Dominic Cummings’ departure, or he would say that a serious offence had been committed, that Mr Cummings had expressed regret and because of the special circumstances he was allowing him to stay on with a warning (with or without an official enquiry).

Never in my wildest dreams did I expect that he would declare him free of blame, as he has done. This is an action which he must clearly have taken on his own initiative without any rational advice.

It defies all logic when the police, legal opinion and the senior medical officers have made it clear that Mr Cummings’ actions were a breach of the law which Boris Johnson himself created.

Neither honourable intentions nor “instinct” are a valid defence before the law. Both the Prime Minister and his attorney general should know that.

It is untrue that “any father would have done the same”. Many fathers in the same situation have not but have obeyed the law at great cost to themselves.

The Prime Minister had the opportunity to explain whether there were any extenuating circumstances, for example, as required by law, that it was a matter of saving life. He did not.

Furthermore, he did not attempt to excuse Mr Cummings’ trip to Durham, or his being at Barnard Castle, when he should have been in isolation.

In this action the PM has given carte blanche to any citizen, on a bank holiday weekend, to use good intentions as an excuse for breaking the law. This is going to mean huge waste of police time because officers, in trying to enforce the law, will daily be confronted with such arguments.

More importantly, the huge sacrifices made over the past two months, the massive permanent loss of jobs, the economic cost approaching £200billion, and the risks taken by NHS staff to reduce the number of deaths will have been wasted as we watch mortality rise again. This is beyond irresponsible.

Mr Johnson has forever forfeited the right to be respected. In trying to retain Mr Cummings unconditionally, the Prime Minister has hitched his wagon to him and must now face the consequences.

This is now in the hands of Tory MPs. It is a matter of conscience and those who fail to put country before party will not be forgiven. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Peter Burke

Marsh Baldon, Oxon

Time for this pair to quit

Sir, — Like so many millions of people in the country, we are fully aware of the unprecedented nature of the health, economic and social crisis we are in now and for many years to come. Again, like so many, we would forgive mistakes and failures as the Government tries to steer a path through so much unknown territory.

However, what is utterly shameful are the lies and deceit and cavalier lack of consultation before random decisions are made, a prime example being the teaching unions with regard to the return to schools.

Why on earth reception, years 1 and 6, they cry, and where are the clear guidelines for both schools and parents?

The appalling communication from the Government is well documented and a real danger to lives.

However, to add having to endure being spoken to as children coupled with the arrogance of ministers is too much.

We are all coping with so much anxiety and angst that to have more heaped on us unnecessarily by the ineptitude of the Government is inexcusable.

So the quite unbelievable rhetoric coming from both Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson about the former’s outrageous flaunting of the lockdown rules, with no apology anywhere is sight, has enraged the mildest of the population.

Even more worrying are Mr Cummings’ references to “his” running of the country and his job to decide which emails Boris sees. Give me strength.

The time for both the puppet master and his puppet to leave the centre stage is now overdue. — Yours faithfully,

Helena Gailey

Highlands Lane, Rotherfield Greys

John Howell, Henley MP, responds: “I understand and share readers’ concerns.

“The advice to stay at home has been important in dealing with the pandemic and it has been difficult for many people, including me.

“Dominic Cummings is a public figure and, as such, his actions deserve scrutiny. I said over the weekend that I would seek more information and I have now done so.

“However, he has been a figure of hate for some time among some and we need to try to separate the politics from the personal in this situation.

“In the interests of due fairness, I believe that the only way this can be done is for an independent investigation rather than simply dismissing him and I have supported the calls for the cabinet secretary to do this quickly.”

Inadequacy exposed

Sir, — I do hope that Henley MP John Howell and all his colleagues were required to listen to BBC Radio 4’s File on Four on Tuesday evening last week entitled Coronavirus: The Care Homes Catastrophe, which is available at www.bbc.co.uk/

programmes/m000j81c

It has been clear to most sentient beings before and now, all through this sorry saga, that Public Health England and the NHS (or should it be called the NIHS — Not Invented Here Shambles) are managerial and organisational disasters of the first water needing only a bunch of inexperienced, innumerate and unscientific politicians to front them up to a gullible public for the whole issue to descend into chaos.

This programme laid bare many but surely not all their faults in the arrogance and ignorance displayed that has already killed thousands of old people. One of the tragedies facing us is that the public has been gulled into celebrating the NHS and not the very small number of frontline staff who are actually taking any risks as they do their duty.

By my calculations, fewer than 10 per cent of the NHS’s 1.3 million staff can be actively engaged in caring for covid-19 patients with, as we are hearing, the other 90 per cent stoking up a huge non-covid death toll for later in the year.

Nobody is telling that to the people who turn out to clap on Thursdays, nor are they being told that the covid death toll is still way behind that of the 2018 flu epidemic.

The focus on “protecting the NHS” is certain to make it very difficult, if not politically impossible, to carry out the radical reforms of NHS, Public Health England and social care that this fiasco has shown to be essential.

So the overpaid, self-serving donkeys will be able to carry on letting us all down in perpetuity. Who is going to get a grip on this mess? — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard

Rules are a nonsense

Sir — While I am happy to express my pleasure for Chrissie Godfrey that she is now able to see her grandson as often as she likes because he is working at the re-opened local garden centre until September, even though he cannot (under government “guidelines”) visit her in her own garden (Standard, May 22), I do wonder how many other readers have questioned the illogicality of this situation.

A recent government bulletin told us that we can now exercise for as long as, or as many times a day as, we choose and also emphasised that it is highly unlikely the virus can be caught in the open air.

Why then, in heaven’s name, is it okay to see a relative (or indeed a friend if a similar situation arises) in an enclosed area, in this instance inside a garden centre, than in the open air of a back garden?

Does anyone else question the incongruity of this situation?

We are also told that it is now permitted to meet one other person in a public space such as a park (with social distancing in place) but not in one’s own garden (which is not a public space), both of which are in the “open air”.

Therefore, a friend or a relative cannot make a visit in a garden. The mind boggles — what a nonsense. Indeed, some of us have a back garden bigger than a tennis court on which we are now “allowed” to play tennis with another person outside our own household but we still cannot be visited by a relative in our own gardens.

A further thought to consider is that while we are all directed to stay at home as much as possible, Boris Johnson returned to Chequers with his girlfriend when he left hospital and Dominic Cummings has twice travelled to his parents’ home.

How come it’s one rule for us and another for them? I continue to ruminate on these anomalous situations… — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola

Sonning Common

Is NHS what we think?

It’s good to show one’s appreciation by clapping.

When we clap the NHS and supporting staff do we sometimes think just what are we getting for the money we have committed? Is it really the finest health service in the world, as we have been brought up to believe?

Our first encounter will be with the GP service. GPs are, in fact, mainly self-employed with a complicated formula for calculating their income.

Changes are taking place with the primary care service. Many doctors are taking early retirement, partly driven by pension rule changes.

The gender mix is changing with women taking more than 50 per cent of medical school places. This is working through to lifestyle and patterns of work changes.

The GPs hold the patients’ records and have access to the consultants.

Not long ago there were very few private GPs and these were mainly London-based.

Recently, however, the market has been transformed and there is nationwide cover.

These new-style private GPs offer varying degrees of service. What they often offer is access to a consultant, if considered necessary.

What this growth of private primary care illustrates is that demand creates supply.

Until recently doctors and consultants did not advertise. Now there is much information on the web. This represents transparency for patients.

The consultants themselves are usually based in NHS hospitals with some of their time allocated for private work.

The patient may choose either to see a consultant privately or through the NHS. This will depend on factors such as urgency of need, payment arrangements and choice of consultant.

The private hospitals, which offer a limited service and no accident and emergency, derive their revenue from self-pay patients, the NHS and insured patients, both individual and corporate. These hospitals are mostly owned by large companies.

Recently the NHS has taken over 250 private operating theatres as a covid emergency measure.

This is a brief overview of what a complicated creature we have created. For confirmation of how the independent sector has grown, one should look at the most recent annual healthcare awards jamboree held at a luxury London hotel. Plenty of clapping there no doubt. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Let’s clap for pay increase

I am becoming increasingly uneasy about clapping for our NHS staff every Thursday evening.

Not because they don’t deserve it but rather that they deserve more.

The country has shown what a powerful voice we have and how much publicity and media interest there is.

I suggest we now move on to the next stage of occupying our hands by producing banners which demand that the Government, as a matter of urgency, raises a Bill to pay them better. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Cash for counselling

Editor, — As a result of the growing coronavirus death toll, Sue Ryder’s bereavement support service is seeing an increase in demand which we are struggling to keep up with.

In addition to the tragic increase in deaths in the UK, the grief that those around us are experiencing now is unlike anything we have ever witnessed.

As a result of the lockdown restrictions, loved ones of those dying from all causes, not just coronavirus, have been unable to be at their loved one’s bedside when they died.

They have been prevented from holding their hand or saying goodbye. Many people have not been able to attend funerals or find solace and comfort, physically, in the arms of their support networks.

Normally, our usual routines of school, work or activities can provide us with a sense of safety, like an anchor to life before our loss. This consistency can help with the process of grieving but the lockdown and social distancing measures have meant that feelings of grief are being intensified and compounded.

Sue Ryder, a national healthcare charity, now has a waiting list for our free video bereavement counselling. This means there are grieving people in need of our support right now who we are currently unable to reach.

Coronavirus is impacting so many of us as well as our friends and neighbours. We are asking your readers to please give what they can afford, however small.

We need their help to help those struggling with grief at this very difficult time. Every little bit will help us to recruit more trained counsellors for our free bereavement counselling service.

If any of your readers are struggling with the loss of a loved one and would like to find out more about our support service, they can visit www.sueryder.org/support.

Thanking you in advance for your support. — Yours faithfully,

Heidi Travis

Chief executive, Sue Ryder, London

Flaws with covid app

Sir, — I can see that a system that alerts me, via an app or otherwise, that I have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for covid-19 would be very useful.

I could then either self-isolate or get myself tested either by a home test or at one of the drive-in facilities (very efficient as I discovered when tested at the facility at Wycombe park and ride).

However, I don’t see similar value in an app that suggests that I self-isolate because I may have been in contact with a person who says they may have some symptoms but has not been tested.

I suppose I could isolate and cease all productive activity for seven days for what might well be a false alarm but if this is replicated by tens of thousands of people receiving alerts then the damage to economic activity could be significant. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

My moan at moaners

I always think that people who write letters to newspapers have got too much time on their hands. Well funnily enough, I have — ha ha.

The reason for my letter is simply to moan at others who moan.

For example, I recently heard a local shop assistant saying people are rude to them because of the safety restrictions which are inconveniencing them when shopping.

I have read reviews in which people complain about things going wrong when ordering takeaways from pubs and so on.

With the hardship and fear that so many people in this country are struggling with because of coronavirus, I cannot believe that some of us find fault with so many local people that are doing their best to help us get through this.

Hats off to all of you in those local establishments which are able to operate trying to bring some normality into our lives. If mistakes occur or delays inconvenience us, so what? I will certainly be forever grateful. — Yours faithfully,

Dave Pinder

Wyfold

Can you fix mask issue?

Sir, — The covid crisis has thrown up a problem for me and, quite possibly, many others.

I am hoping that your erudite, knowledgeable and innovative readership may be able to assist.

Let me explain. I am in the “target” group, i.e. over 70, and to date have generally followed the guidelines but I ignored one directive until last Saturday. So off I trolled to join the cheery 7.45am crowd outside Waitrose for our usual Saturday breakfast sticky buns.

I joined the line just shy of Bell Street and then took the plunge. On went the face mask for the first time.

Then the problem arose. Whenever I breathed out, whether orally or nasally, my spectacles “huffed up”. I tried adjusting mask and glasses but to no avail.

I would not say that my face, while not particularly pleasant to look at, is of strange proportions so I have assumed that I cannot be the only one who has encountered this.

Any assistance would be gratefully received. — Yours faithfully,

Jeff Cornacchia

Cromwell Road, Henley

Lockdown tale of woe

I wrote this poem to amuse friends and lift their spirits.

Several have suggested that you might be interested in publishing it. I hope it makes you smile. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Hadley

Emmer Green

Lockdown poem

We are eight weeks into lockdown,

Who would have thought it could be so?

We seem to be getting used to it,

But for how long, we don’t know.

I like to think I didn’t panic,

When the shops were running low,

But I have 22 packs of toilet paper,

And the mountain seems to grow.

I have to be prepared it seems,

I’m not normally making bread,

With no flour in the shops, I’m anxious,

So, eating pasta now, instead.

Now while I’m on this subject,

With my appearance now in mind,

I’m afraid to look in the mirror,

Because of the bulges that I’ll find.

When stocks are low and I wonder,

What can we eat today?

The choices are of chocolate,

Or a Chinese takeaway!

My hair is looking dreadful,

Do I dare have a go myself?

I scalped my husband with the trimmer,

Maybe it’s better left on the shelf.

I know it’s not a priority,

Feel bad to have even mentioned it,

But my nails are looking dreadful,

Chipped, broken, flaky and even split.

From all the regular washing hands,

They look like they’ve been fried,

Dry, red and cracked and ugly,

They look like an elephant’s hide.

I haven’t worn make-up since April,

Saving a fortune on the stuff,

It’s lucky I have to stay indoors,

No one to see me looking rough.

I dread to think what my husband thinks,

Of this vision of his mate,

But with three-day stubble and shabby clothes,

He’s not exactly looking great!

Well that’s my lockdown tale of woe,

Decided to pretend we are on our hols

And whoopee, just got a delivery,

Yes, more luxury toilet rolls.

Noisy blight in country

Having the relatively rare opportunity now, on account of the desperate situation we find ourselves confronting, one could embrace unlimited contemplation, a chance for quiet reflection, a rarity to be embraced and cherished.

Until, of course, such dreams are invariably shattered by the efforts of the seemingly uncaring gardener/contractor, who, we are led to believe, communes with mother nature. Well, if that notion is true, the old gal must be stone deaf and have nerves of steel. And why, you ask?

Just listen to what goes on around you in most hours of daylight, particularly where there are gardens.

It is yet another curse in our countryside, the petrol- driven “garden implement”. Yes, these gadgets have been with us for years, but now they have multiplied hugely, likewise their mind-jangling decibels of a particularly unpleasant sort.

As I type, I can see one of those gardeners. Having concluded his communing with God, he has donned his eardrum protectors to aimlessly wave a powerful leaf blower at a sprinkling of trimmings hither and thither until they are sufficiently spread.

What happened to the graceful broom, the leaf-scooping boards and the compost heap?

Kipling wrote: “God almighty first planted a garden. And indeed, it is the purest of human pleasures.”

Sorry, Rudyard, this bloke has just treated us to nearly three hours of top-volume hedge cutting with not the slightest hint of remorse as his enforced listeners abandon any attempt of garden enjoyment.

Oh, and he hasn’t got the bonfire going yet. Or maybe that’s just for the allotment bonfireists who build the things and disappear off home, leaving us with the smoke.

While legislators have busied themselves with attempts to restrict exhaust noise on the road, they seem to have ignored the ghastly racket from a variety of petrol-engined hedge cutters, chainsaws, strimmers, edgers, leaf sucker/blowers, tree grinders, log splitters and lawn mowers and probably some other screeching gadget waiting in the wings to drive us to distraction.

At least the loud motorbike passes. These wretched things are up the road, next door for hours, even days on end. Ever heard of the Chinese water torture? Well, now we have the motorised version.

Something must be done now. How come this thoroughly antisocial activity has not been addressed when, for example, the playing of loud music, noisy DIY or even high-volume matrimonial discussion can be restricted by local authorities who can enforce to preserve the amenities of our environment based on legal guidance?

Yes, guilty, I’ve got a noisy little lawn mower, I’ve had all the other noisy gadgets. Now it’s mains or battery, provided, of course, that these are not of the noisy type. Here’s a job for Mr Dyson.

Now, I suggest, is the moment of preparedness, to politely ask the perpetrators of this tangible intrusion on our “amenity” to just pack it in please. Just stop and use equipment that does not make such an ear-splitting, brain-jangling racket — a course of action from which we would all benefit. — Yours faithfully,

Pat Doyle

(Noisy) Sonning

Get rid of the bins...

Sir, — We must all sympathise with Malcolm Gregory when he found Mill Meadows with “rubbish everywhere” (Standard, May 22).

However, there are actually three solutions, one more than the two he suggests. It is perhaps not obvious at first but it does work.

Recently the removal of the litter bin near the Horse Bridge at the bottom of Mill Lane has resulted in no litter there at all.

Many years ago, Don Gresswell, of the Chiltern Society, told me this story about solving the litter problems in lay-bys along the A40.

He asked Buckingamshire County Council to remove all the litter bins in the lay-bys and replace them with a polite notice asking people to take their litter home.

Happily, this action worked and the litter problem was solved. Could we try this approach in Henley? — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Leave woods to nature

Sir, — I read your article concerning Harpsden Woods with great interest and concern (Standard, May 22).

Sometimes it is wise to remove the odd bough from or fell a diseased tree that appears to be a danger to walkers or horse riders and may loom over a public right of way or bridleway.

Blanket decimation, by contrast, does more harm than good. By all means eradicate invasive, foreign laurel and rhododendron but leave the rest of the woodland to find its own way. This is how forests self-regulate and evolve.

They are home to so many animals, fungi and vascular plants. A big tree falls and opens a section of the sky for saplings and provides food for all sorts of mycological wonders and innumerable invertebrates.

I am a member of the Woodland Trust and will be consulting with them with a view to a site visit. I passed through a short time ago and saw no overall problem.

My fiancée Rosemary and I also read with interest Tony Chandler’s letter stating that on Sunday, May 3 — International Dawn Chorus day — he heard only a single robin sing. This is sad.

We have a fairly large front garden and a long back garden that are both full of trees, shrubs, ferns, flowering plants and a pond. As a consequence both are full of a large amount of insects.

At the moment both gardens are full of nesting birds. We awake to the sound of not just a robin but blackbirds, song thrushes, blackcaps, chiffchaffs, collared doves, wood pigeons, wrens, goldcrests, dunnocks, greenfinches, goldfinches and great, blue, coal, marsh and long-tailed tits, not to mention the subsequent loud calls of nuthatches, the “yaffles” of green woodpeckers and the “kik kiks” of great spotted woodpeckers.

We are also host to jackdaws, magpies and carrion crows. The odd mallard duck and heron visit on occasion. Our garden has no concreted driveway neither has it been subject to any form of herbicide or insecticide, proven carcinogens. We inhabit an oasis for wildlife.

The other night a badger scuttled past while a young, wary fox showed its face from within one of our hedges. A tawny owl hooted.

We love it and can prove that if you just give a helping hand to nature you’ll be able to hear wonderful birdsong at dawn, dusk and all day long.

It is about time that people stopped blaming farmers and did what they could themselves. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Nature Notes writer, Henley Road, Caversham

Sailor was my grandfather

Sir, — I was fascinated to read your article about Mike Willoughby’s research into William Knight Lamb (Standard, May 22). He was my grandfather.

I am a keen genealogist and was delighted to see that someone was acknowledging his service at sea and producing such a well-researched piece.

He is correct in every detail apart from W K Lamb’s children. His daughter was indeed Daphne but his son, my father, was not Reginald but Raymond Lamb.

I would be very grateful if you could forward my details to Mike as I would be very pleased to make contact with him. I have probably got more information that he would be interested in.

I have an enormous fondness for Henley.

My father grew up there, my grandmother and great aunt lived there until the mid-Eighties and I am descended from the Harvey family, who were connected with Henley and Marlow from the 18th century.

In addition, my wife’s cousins and their ancestors have a similar connection. We visit the town and environs often. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Lamb

Twickenham, Middlesex

Please send Dick a card

Sir, — For all of you who attended the Remembrance Day service in Henley last year and to all his friends, I mentioned veteran soldier Dick Charlton, who I believe to be the last Henley surviving soldier from the Ox & Bucks 4th Battalion that fought in the Second World War.

Dick has lived in Henley all his life and is now residing at the Chiltern Court Care Centre in York Road.

He will reach his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Due to the lockdown, he will be unable to celebrate with family and friends.

My request is for your readers, children and adults, to send Dick a birthday card to mark his 100th birthday and thank him for his duty to our country.

Please send cards to: Dick Charlton, Chiltern Court Care Centre, York Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 2DR. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Ken Arlett

Mayor of Henley

Thank you for watch

Thank-you, thank-you to the kind people who found my watch at Greys on Tuesday evening and thoughtfully left it on the gate post for me to find.

My husband Clive, an artist, would like to paint a picture for you.

You can call me on 07977 448095 or email me at Inez.hemsley@gmail.com

We are both so grateful, thank-you again. — Yours faithfully,

Inez Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley