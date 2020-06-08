Please save steamer from sinkling

Sir, — I am writing in the hope that you may be able to help the popular local Victorian passenger steamer Alaska to weather the financial hardships imposed by the current restrictions on our operations due to coronavirus by spreading the word to your readers.

We find ourselves in a difficult position of having large static costs for moorings, insurance etc., which have to be met despite there being no income for the foreseeable future and currently we are ineligible for any of the government assistance packages.

With major river events such as Henley Royal Regatta and the Henley Festival cancelled, as well as losing all our pre-booked charter work, we face a very short and late season with little income in prospect once restrictions are lifted.

Furthermore, in order to get Alaska surveyed and certified for commercial operation we face further large costs, which we are unlikely to cover from severely reduced trading this year as ongoing social distancing requirements will reduce our passenger capacity by 80 per cent.

We have therefore had to take the prudent financial decision to lay up the vessel for this year, reduce costs to a minimum and try to eke out our contingency funds to cover remaining costs.

However, we will still need to meet costs for certification and survey and some static costs at the beginning of next year before we are able to start bringing in any income.

With the lack of government funding to date, we have been forced to reach out to try to garner assistance from those who know the vessel well and will have an appreciation of the time and expense we have to put in to keeping her in commercial service.

We have set up a donation web page which is starting to bring in some funds but as time goes on and our industry lobbying is not eliciting monies from government, it is ever more important that we increase funding from any sources we can or this historic vessel may disappear from the river for good after 137 years.

The following link will take you to our donation page, www.gofundme.com/f/

help-sl-alaska-keep-steaming — Yours faithfully,

Peter Green

Thames Steamers, Henley Road, Marlow