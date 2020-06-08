How not to steam up your glasses

Sir, — Yes, I can fix Jeff Cornacchia’s mask issue (Standard, May 29).

Most bought masks come with a metal strip in the top edge which you mould round your nose to close the gaps which otherwise come on either side and through which your breath is directed up on to your spectacles.

When I made my DIY mask, I did a double row of stitching along the top edge and inserted a piece of garden wire, which I similarly moulded round my nose. No fogging.

Even without spectacles you need to do this since your exhalations should pass through the mask and not escape round the sides or top.

The main purpose of the mask is, after all, to prevent you infecting others should you be an unwitting carrier.

I also found I had to put elastics round the back of my head rather than loops over my ears since my ears are already fully occupied by spectacle arms and hearing aids. — Yours faithfully,

David Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley