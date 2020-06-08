Monday, 08 June 2020

Alarming sight of teens together

Sir, — We were alarmed to see hoards of teenagers playing football and lounging about in large groups close to the river by the footpath from Mill Lane at 6pm on Wednesday last week.

Why are parents allowing this, or is this the Dominic Cummings effect?

It was as though they’d never heard how bad coronavirus can be and that social distancing was for others, not them.

Why are they so special? They may only get mild symptoms themselves unless they smoke, but it would seem likely we’ll see a spike in cases locally. — Yours faithfully,

Name supplied

Shiplake

Sir, — If you can carry a full bottle and a can, can you then take away the empties please? — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley

