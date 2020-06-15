Bees made home in honeysuckle

THE good folk of Goring and Woodcote know ... [more]
Monday, 15 June 2020
On the last warm day last week we heard a loud buzzing in our garden and saw a cloud of insects like smoke.
It quickly settled to a cluster of honey bees the size of a rugby ball on an archway of honeysuckle.
Local beekeepers Chris Pye and Kate Carr came and collected the swarm in a wine carton and they are now happily settled in a new hive in the Stonor Valley.
Apparently this was a secondary swarm with only 5,000 to 6,000 bees. — Yours faithfully,
Hugh Archibald
Greys Road, Henley
15 June 2020
