Monday, 15 June 2020

Bees made home in honeysuckle

On the last warm day last week we heard a loud buzzing in our garden and saw a cloud of insects like smoke.

It quickly settled to a cluster of honey bees the size of a rugby ball on an archway of honeysuckle.

Local beekeepers Chris Pye and Kate Carr came and collected the swarm in a wine carton and they are now happily settled in a new hive in the Stonor Valley.

Apparently this was a secondary swarm with only 5,000 to 6,000 bees. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

