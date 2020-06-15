Flooding footpath sign now only barely visible within 25-year-old laurel hedge

In your Hidden Henley item on May 22 was a photograph of a public footpath for use in times of flood only.

That signpost is so familiar to me. Well, not that one, but its mate, which is now hidden in a purposely planted laurel hedge to do just that.

It is situated about two-thirds of a mile along Wargrave Road on the left of the little hill which leads to the MJF record storage tunnels.

The very old ones were replaced by Wokingham about 25 years ago. But shortly afterwards the Ministry of Defence sold its land.

The big house at the top of this little hill was rebuilt and added to, together with all the land and field which borders Wargrave Road after the junction with White Hill.

The new owners immediately locked and blocked the gate through which you pass in order to get to the footpath.

Then they planted the laurel hedge and over the 25 years it has grown about 4ft thick. I walked over the road this morning and could just see the signpost in the thick foliage. On the gate nearby was a CCTV camera and a notice about the penalty if you dared to trespass.

In actual fact in February 2014 the Thames flood was the highest I have ever known it and the road was flooded in the middle, not far from the Hobbs of Henley boatyard.

I can imagine that in the days before the road was tarmacked there could have been quite a difficulty for road walkers, hence the signs directed you to walk round the upper perimeter of the field.

But much more interesting is the history attached to the MJF storage area and the enormous tunnel just there inside the hill immediately opposite our block of flats. But that is for another time. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley