Your letters...

Town helped stop slavery

Sir, — With regard to the indignancy at continuing racial discrimination against black and other ethnic minorities, and our local market square protest, it may interest your readers to know that our local community played a part in the abolition of the slave trade.

On February 27, 1792, a meeting was held in what was then Henley-on-Thames Guildhall for “the purpose of taking into consideration an application to Parliament for the abolition of the slave trade”.

As reported in the Oxford Journal on March 3, 1792, “mature deliberation”, chaired by Richard Hayward Esq, led to several resolutions, the first being “That the African slave trade is in the highest degree unjust and oppressive and absolutely repugnant to every principle of the Christian religion and therefore not to be justified by any motives of interest or policy”.

The other resolutions included thanks to William Wilberforce MP for his work to abolish slavery and that the petition drafted by an appointed committee should be sent to Parliament to support a new motion for abolition.

This petition recounted the repugnance of “a traffic in the human species” and ended stating that the residents of Henley “are emboldened humbly, but most earnestly, to entreat that an Act may be passed for the abolition of the slave trade, the most inhuman and iniquitous traffic that ever disgraced the annals of the world”.

Wilberforce had been unsuccessful in an earlier Bill but he presented his new one to Parliament in April 1792 and after considerable debate this led to a compromise, a gradual abolition that in theory would lead to full abolition over a number of years but in practice could long delay it.

Wiberforce did not give up. The Slave Trade Act was finally passed in March 1807, 15 years after the residents of Henley had spoken out. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Jack Ogden

New Street, Henley

School truly is outstanding

Sir, — As schools re-open and classes start to trickle back across England, there has been little attention and even less praise given to those schools that adapted to provide the best possible education after schools were told to shut.

One school that deserves such praise is Valley Road School in Henley.

Within a week of lockdown starting, teachers and children from reception to year 6 had switched from classroom-based teaching to their own very effective version of online learning using Microsoft Teams.

Teachers switched quickly and smoothly into a new mode of teaching and giving feedback on work and children adjusted with minimal fuss to this new way of interacting with their teacher and class.

This wasn’t just luck; it happened because our whole school community was generous with its time and knowledge and pulled together to find a solution that worked for the school.

It happened because staff, children and their families cared enough about learning that they overcame some seemingly insurmountable technical, resource and mindset challenges.

This wasn’t middle-class meddling, this was a humbling example of a community in action.

No one knows for sure how this period will affect our children’s education in the long term but not every school leader will be able to stand up in good conscience and say that, while the school doors were shut, they themselves were open to ideas for assuring the best possible learning opportunities for every child in their care.

So a word of advice to any parent with a school move coming up: ask the leaders of each prospective school not only how their school adapted during lockdown but also what they learned about their school as a result.

That will tell you more about the ethos, passion for education and collective fortitude of a school and its place in a community than any Ofsted rating or school league table ever could. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Herbert

Chair of governors, Valley Road School, Henley

Older people don’t feel safe

Sir, — In common with others in my age group that I have heard from, I no longer feel safe.

We have a health ministry that does not appear to know what disease it is dealing with.

Recently the number of coronavirus cases was announced. However, this failed to distinguish between coronavirus’s various forms, such as colds, influenza and SARS-CoV-2. It is only the latter which causes the disease covid-19.

Some of the graphs that are produced daily show temperature in kelvin (e.g. 5K). Can the scientists please explain the significance of this?

And now we have MPs ignoring their own safety guidance.

The actions of the unelected aide in returning to work with covid-19 symptoms and driving unnecessarily to test his eyesight are well documented.

Presumably this same aide told the Prime Minister it was all right to move his girlfriend in even though she is not a family member.

Parliament has now forced its members to travel to London rather than stay put, so they will all be ignoring the advice to work from home. What kind of example is this setting to other people?

We have had overcrowded beaches, litter left at beauty spots and illegal barbecues starting forest fires. The impression they are getting is that it’s all over. Well, that is far from the case.

I will continue to go out only for essential shopping at Tesco weekly. It has done an excellent job distancing people, policing the numbers in store and catering for the vulnerable.

The vast majority of customers follow the rules and obey the one-way system. I feel safe there. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley

Problems of holidaying

Sir, — The Invasion of the Body Snatchers was a successful Fifties film about how aliens invaded earth and took over the bodies of earthlings without it being apparent to anyone.

The earthlings then began to behave in odd ways.

I suggest that aliens have now invaded the UK and taken over the minds of some of our leaders.

For evidence, I suggest we consider the issue of our 14 days’ quarantine for anyone coming into the UK and the suggested prospect of air-bridges.

We are being told that we will establish air-bridges with countries where the incidence of covid-19 is low and this will allow us to visit these destinations on vacation with little fear of infection and return to the UK without facing our own quarantine restrictions.

It is only reasonable to ask which countries will allow citizens from the UK such free access and what it might be like to visit them?

We are, after all, the country with the highest level of death from the covid-19 virus in Europe. Will UK residents not be regarded as very high risk?

Which but the poorest countries desperately in need of tourist revenue will enter into an air-bridge agreement with us?

What sort of hygiene arrangements will UK visitors be faced with when they arrive at their destinations? Will there be signs in certain hotels and restaurants saying “No Brits please”?

Will there be cordoned-off areas in restaurants marked for UK people only? Will public toilet facilities be readily available, or will UK guests be told that they are out of order?

In any event, do we want to take advantage of the poorer countries in the world which may have less stringent health regimes?

One other thought on unthinking rules concerning the covid-19 virus.

I have been informed that a local property surveyor has been instructed that the ladder used to climb up to inspect roofs and gutters should be sterilised after each use. The ladder would not go into anyone’s home and be handled only by the one person, i.e. the surveyor. Nonetheless it should be sterilized again and again!

Is this further proof that we are indeed suffering from the Invasion of the Mind Snatchers? — Your faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

We should delay Brexit

Editor, — I’ve just seen a new report from Best for Britain and the Social Market Foundation on the double impact of Brexit and coronavirus and feel like I’ve spotted an iceberg on the horizon that everyone else is ignoring.

The report shows that any change to our trade relationship with Europe during the covid-19 recession will hurt the UK economy.

The North-West and the Midlands regions would face a disproportionately severe impact should we leave the Brexit transition period without any kind of deal.

Brexit is done and we cannot stop it but we can protect our jobs, our services and our local businesses.

However, our communities are already stretched to breaking point by the coronavirus pandemic and we desperately need time to deal with that before we can turn our focus to our changing relationship with the EU. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Scott

Sonning Common

Incorrect impression

John Howell concluded his column with the phrase “especially now that the number of deaths is falling” (Standard, June 5). He has used similar phrases before.

Is this just his lazy thinking or a cynical attempt to give the impression that the Government has managed the pandemic competently?

He must know that the number of deaths has not fallen but rather it continues to accumulate for the simple reason that people who have died stay dead.

I doubt that those who feel their bereavement was due to the UK’s botched response to the pandemic will be pleased by Mr Howell’s silly complacence. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Robertson

Woodcote

Covid test was so easy

Sir, — On June 1 our GP recommended that my husband and I should have the covid-19 test.

Our son arranged online for an appointment at Thornhill park and ride in Oxford for 11.30am the next day. We arrived half an hour early but were seen immediately. We had our good results the following day.

We are in our mid-Eighties. The people who dealt with us were helpful, kind and patient.

We only saw three or four other cars during the time we were there. We were very impressed by the service provided and most grateful. — Yours faithfully,

Mavis Daniels

Nuffield

Data more important

Sir, — I am writing about your front-page “exclusive” headlined “Covid-19 deaths less than expected” (Standard, June 5).

Disregarding the stinker of a mistake in the headline, I am confused as to why an article on such an important subject — the current subject of the day — was given only one narrow column on the front page and then continued in a second narrow column on page 13.

It has been hard enough to find much information on how our local community has been affected by covid without the local newspaper making us have to work even harder. Just a comment. — Yours faithfully,

Katherine McAleer

The Mount, Caversham

Insensitive editing

Sir, — A ticket for ignoring a “No parking” sign warrants a splash headline and five columns on your front page.

But squeezed into a single side column is a report on the sad deaths of 40 residents of this area.

That’s insensitive editing. — Yours faithfully,

John Louth

Hart Street, Henley

Can we use gym please?

Sir, — Several years ago a sports minister promoted a very successful slogan, “Sport for All”.

I know your paper has strongly supported this maxim and that you welcome the cautious return of some sports already, such as cricket and golf.

Can I ask about our Gillotts leisure centre? I know of several seniors who have had to travel over the years to Rivermead in Caversham on Monday and Fridays for their 50/60-plus activities such as gym, badminton, short tennis, table tennis, aerobics and swimming etc.

Surely it would be possible for seniors to be offered this facility in Henley for just four hours a week? Currently regular slots at Gillotts are fairly limited.

I’m sure you will appreciate the benefits that would result from this apart the obvious physical gains.

Both of these centres are managed by Greenwich Leisure so surely they could assist with planning seniors sport in Henley without disrupting school activities.

As a pensioner, I am aware of the large numbers of people like me — Yours faithfully,

Bruce Brown

Henley

Remember the message

I read with interest the story headlined “Mermaids hopeful for Channel swim” (Standard, June 5) and wish them every success.

However, please would you include in captions on pictures not demonstrating social distancing that they were taken pre-covid-19, which I assume this one was.

As published, it gives the wrong idea and does not endorse the message that Public Health England is trying to get across to the public. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Whittaker

Stoke Row

Measuring reaction

Sir, — Now that mass protest huddles appear to be socially acceptable, will anyone stop my mother’s grandchildren and great grandchildren from marching around her government-enforced covid-isolation garden chanting and waving “Happy Birthday” placards?

Or will the mounted police turn up with 2m tape measures and photograph all their face masks for identification? — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Thanks for virus diaries

Sir, — I have enjoyed reading each week people’s accounts of their lockdown experiences.

I particularly found Pat Sparrowhawk’s contribution amusing. I am glad I am not the only one who shouts at the TV. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Bennett

Sonning Common

True hero in sad world

After reading your article about Dick Charlton’s war experiences (Standard, June 5), it brought it home to me how grateful we all must be to the final outcome in 1945.

There is a lot of discontent and unhappiness in the world today but nothing compared with the ordeal these heroic guys (and women) went through during that time. I take my hat off to you and all your colleagues. Thank you.

Stay safe, stay well, and keep smiling. — Yours faithfully,

James Watkins

Sonning Common

Please use local shops

Sir, — It has been a very tough few months for everybody and I do hope that the good folk of Henley are keeping as safe (and as sane) as possible during this pandemic.

As many of you know, our high streets have been suffering for some time now, but since lockdown our Henley retailers and hospitality businesses have taken an even bigger hit with closed shops, pubs and restaurants and valued members of staff on furlough. It has been a tough time.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel.

On Monday, Henley retailers re-open. Hurrah! All our retailers have adapted to incorporate the government guidance on safety precautions.

Social distancing measures will be very much in evidence and I know each and every retailer cannot wait to open its doors to you.

I would therefore urge you all to please come into the town and celebrate. We need to boost the footfall in the town. We need to support our local businesses and to do that we must stay local. Shop local. Support Henley.

So Monday is the start for retailers, hopefully followed in mid-June/early July by the pubs and restaurants.

Each and every business in the town needs our support. Let’s give it. Shop local. Support local. Support Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Sarah Miller

Chair, town and community committee, Henley Town Council

Owners keen to see you

Sir, — Over the past three weeks Henley Town Council has been meeting with local shop owners to see how we can work together to make sure the re-opening of shops on Monday is successful.

Lots of ideas have been put forward. The two main issues seemed to be residents having the confidence to come into town and social distancing.

We believe both of these can be overcome by numerous stickers inside and outside shops explaining what and what not to do and, of course, using common sense. Yes, it is still alive in 2020.

On the times I have been into town, queues have always been very orderly with social distancing and when passing in the street people always seem to step aside.

I fully support the Henley Standard’s Think Local campaign, similar to the one the paper ran 11 years ago and look how successful that was.

The owners cannot wait to re-open their shops, so please come out and support them. — Yours faithfully,

Councllor Ken Arlett

Mayor of Henley

‘Ethics’ may cost council

I was interested to read that Henley Town Council is to reduce its holdings in the tobacco, oil and gas industries as part of its plan to adopt a more “ethical” strategy for its investment portfolio (Standard, June 5).

This made me wonder how much is held in its portfolio and what these funds are intended for.

Looking at the FTSE top yielders before the covid downturn, three of the top five might not be acceptable.

Additionally, the council apparently wants to reduce its holdings in chemical and mining industries.

Deciding exactly what is “ethical” may be debatable. What about gambling stocks, alcohol and the use of low-wage contractors?

Always remembering, of course, the debacle which befell some of the Kent County Council funds on which they may take a hit following investment in small and unquoted companies. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Noisy bikers fully aware

In response to the comments made by Christine Wright and Ginny Batchelor-Smith (Standard, June 5), all motorcycles are made to operate quietly but the owners remove the sound- deadening material from the exhausts in order to make more noise.

This can also make some models slightly faster.

I have a modest 125cc Vespa scooter, which is reasonably quiet compared to larger machines but there is an accessory you can buy called a megaphone exhaust, which, as the name implies, actually increases the noise from the engine.

I presume the owners of really noisy bikes must put the proper exhaust silencers back on in order to pass the MOT test, which has regulations about how many decibels are permitted. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Police won’t stop problem

Sir, — I, too, think the police are not concerned about the motorcyclists breaking the law by speeding and the terrible noise they create.

Last year I had to attend a speed awareness course for doing 35mph in a 30mph area.

The instructor turned out be a former police speed motorcyclist.

When I mentioned to him about our problem with motorbikes his answer was they have very few accidents and ended the conversation.

I would also like to know why the bikers do not have front number plates so they can’t be caught by speed cameras.

I think a lot don’t even have rear ones. — Yours faithfully,

Annie Cooper

Crocker End

I park on yellow lines

Sir, — I was sorry to read that Keith Thompson got a fine from London Parking Solutions (Standard, June 5).

He should be aware that if a parking area has a big and violent notice from a private enforcement company then any appeal will fail as these companies are only motivated by turnover and have no sense of moral obligation whatsoever. That’s why Smart Parking was eventually evicted by both the Henley surgeries and Townlands Memorial Hospital.

My advice is to park on double yellow lines. Since the Tory Government cut and cut local authority budgets they have fired the nice but efficient parking wardens and Henley has no police station and rarely any foot patrols.

For the last 30 years I have parked on double yellow lines while I nip to the bank or a quick visit to the market and have only received two fines costing £30 each if paid promptly. — Yours faithfully,

Alan Howard

Rotherfield Road, Henley

Water is an old issue

Sir, — With reference to your account of Rob and Nicola Whittle’s house in Rotherfield Greys (Standard, June 5), Brian Read is, sadly, no longer with us.

But he participated in a Henley U3A local history group at a time when David Pitt was researching Henley War Memorial Hospital 1919-27 alongside my study of the Henley Workhouse.

Brian undertook the survey of Rotherfield Greys cottages as part of his book, Henley Rural — The History of a Rural District Council in Oxfordshire 1894-32.

In addition to his chapter on Homes for Heroes, Brian wrote about “the water problem”.

He quoted Councillor Theophilus Neighbour’s study of rainfall statistics in 1903 who calculated that 4,000 tons of water fell each year for every man, woman and child.

“When it comes we waste it, we curse it, we get rid of it by any and every possible means and then when we get a fine summer we talk of deficient water supply … it is ridiculous.”

More than 100 years on and he could still be saying this today. — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Alasia

Makins Road, Henley

I’ve lost my trust in BBC

Sir, — As Lord Hall completes his tenure as director-general, I regret I must pass comment on my personal experience of programme commissioning at his BBC.

I represent a now tiny number of surviving veteran volunteer RAF pilots who in mid-1940 flew the fastest and most heavily armed aircraft then in the war. Probably also the most top secret. It was the Westland Whirlwind Cannon Fighter. Very few know about it even now.

It was initially held back from the fray in case Hitler’s (recently discovered) personal detailed plan to invade the south coast of England actually happened, as seemed entirely possible at the time.

The German language document has recently sparked high interest with various well-known authors.

A few years ago I used my own time and money to enable the BBC to contact in New Zealand the son of a veteran Whirlwind pilot who, as a result, was able to make possible a small BBC South TV item about one of his father’s artworks being saved from destruction before a wall was demolished.

I asked the BBC if I could also attend but was told (by email) not on that occasion.

It’s now clear that that was simply longhand for “no, just stay away, it’s simpler for us”.

So was lost to our Whirlwind film project the opportunity to view, appreciate and understand a small piece of related aviation history in the making.

Not only was I excluded then but in the 10 years that I have been trying to have the Whirlwind film commissioned for television, the BBC has not offered one single meeting for both sides to properly consider the opportunity.

In short, the style of the BBC is that it makes sure it gets exactly what it wants but cares not a jot for the needs of those who help it to obtain that material and who incidentally, quite often also self-fund related work.

I invite a BBC apology to pass on to my last three remaining veteran Whirlwind pilots on two continents, all currently nearing 100 years of age.

To close, noteworthy was the recent mention on the BBC news that the incoming director-general would need to make the BBC a “trusted brand”. Further comment is clearly unnecessary. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Keep dogs on the lead

Perhaps the couple whose dog was “stolen” (Standard, May 29) do not read the Henley Standard or they would understand from previous articles that letting dogs off the lead to “exercise their wild instincts” is not appropriate.

As their dogs “chased each other across the fields” they will have disturbed wild creatures in their natural habitat and possibly farm animals.

Keeping your dog on a lead will immediately ensure it is not lost or taken by thieves and help preserve the countryside.

Hopefully, in these times the police have better things to do than reviewing CCTV for suspicious vehicles containing stolen dogs — unless, of course, they will be checking that these drivers have not driven out to check their eyesight. — Yours faithfully,

Melanie White

Emmer Green

Man versus nature...

Sir, — In response to C Robinson’s letter about my support for farmers (Standard, June 5), I would like to make a few comments.

He is quite right to point out that many migratory birds are shot to smithereens when the birds stop off for refuelling on the way to our shores.

They are killed by senseless men in southern Europe, especially the Mediterranean islands, the Maltese being the major culprits, and contrary to unenforced EU law.

Thinking of a favourite film, it is not strange that there are reportedly no falcons on that rocky island.

Grey squirrels are certainly a pest and do much damage to trees. As opportunists, they rob eggs from birds’ nests but I’ve never seen a red kite ever attack a live bird, just the occasional skirmish with a pesky, mobbing crow.

Their main diet is carrion, earthworms and misplaced human generosity.

We have a large contingent of kites here and the smaller birds ignore them as they have no fear of them.

A sparrowhawk whizzed through our garden the other day and tore up a starling and discarded the bird’s head on one of our woodland paths. These are real songbird killers.

As to cats, I have owned many and not one has ever killed a bird, just small rodents and squirrels.

I do accept the some cats predate on birds, in particular fledglings, but think that the amount of blame showered on them is a tad extreme.

Our current cat, Cilla, is more interested in snaffling frogs and chasing rodents before she demands more biscuits. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Birds love our stream

Sir, — We were very impressed by Vincent Ruane’s knowledge of the plantlife along the stream that he wrote about (Standard, June 5).

As the owners of one of the properties that the stream runs through before it joins the Thames, we thought that we should point out that it is called the Ewelme Brook (not the Winterbrook, which runs on the south side of Wallingford) but that it is indeed a chalk stream on which the watercress beds at Ewelme thrive.

While the water may look clear, we would not recommend drinking it as it can be polluted by run-off from nearby fields.

We get regular visitors, swans and cygnets from the river, ducks and freshly hatched ducklings coming downstream, plenty of young fish to attract the local kingfisher and the occasional little egret.

Perhaps Mr Ruane was right to be envious! — Yours faithfully,

Jeanne and Rodney Davis

Preston Crowmarsh

Doubly honoured

Editor, — Wow! Two mentions in the letters pages last week, one of support from Lyn Wright and one telling me to pipe down from Christine Bland. Is this a record?

I’m preparing my CV to apply for a job with this esteemed newspaper but I’m not holding my breath. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Invaluable help from Pc

Editor, — Reading about Pc Peter Smart’s death (Standard, May 15), brought back a memory of when I had a road accident near the police house in Shiplake, where he lived.

I came off my motorbike and broke my leg. Pc Smart was there in minutes and assured me that an ambulance was on its way.

Thanks to the speed of both the officer and the ambulance crew, I was in Battle Hospital in less than an hour.

The date of the accident was June 5, 1963 and I won’t forget it. I was living in Harpsden at that time.

My thoughts are with Pc Smart’s widow Jean and her family. — Yours faithfully,

Lionel Catt

Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common