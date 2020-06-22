Your letters...

Whatever went wrong?

Sir, — On New Year’s Day the year 2020 looked very promising.

We had a new and putatively competent government; we were about to mark the centenary of the final end of the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic that had gruesomely killed well over 50 million fit and able-bodied people worldwide; we were getting ready to remember VE Day on May 8 and then VJ Day, the final end of the Second World War, on August 15 as they had been so joyously celebrated at the time.

All looked set fair for a happy and prosperous year that would see our beloved Queen leading us in honouring the valour of those who had served and those who had died for us in that awful war.

But look at us now, a nation of quivering jellies shaking in the face of a virus that has yet to kill half as many as died in the 1968 Asian flu pandemic.

We seem to have become a nation of innumerates with a minimal understanding of science and thus a great propensity to be terrified of the unknown.

How our wartime forbears would have despaired: “Did we give all that to bring forth a nation of wimps and wusses?”

It is now very clear that to hide their unpreparedness and managerial incompetence, the Cerberus of Government, NHS and Public Health England decided that they had to terrify the population into submission with unmitigated alarm.

Have the daily briefings ever pointed out that the chances of a child under 14 dying from covid-19 are more than 5.3 million to one — half the likelihood of their being struck by lightning and much less than that of being killed in a road accident? No.

Have they told us that more than 98 per cent of those who get covid-19 recover fully within a week or two? No.

Have they stressed that 96 per cent of those dying of the virus have co-morbidities from which they would have died anyway within a year or less? No.

Have they admitted that their policy of dumping the elderly into care homes untested and unprotected to die there was pure cynicism? No.

Not once has any such perspective been offered to us as it has been all along to the Swedish public as they enjoyed their lack of a punitive lockdown.

Now they have frightened teachers, parents and some gullible councils into depriving huge cohorts of children their rightful education as well as exposing many to abuse out of sight.

Dentists will only be able to see 10 per cent of their normal number of patients and most will go bankrupt.

Doctors no longer want to see our faces — a key part of human communication.

Our traditional enjoyments such as going to pubs, restaurants and sporting events, let alone travelling, are all banned until they say so.

Is now not the time to accept that every now and again Mother Nature organises a cull of the old and infirm and just accept it?

A life without some risk is no life at all. If there are to be mass demonstrations on the streets of our towns and villages should they not be to demand the lifting of the yoke of repression inflicted by those incompetents who pose as our leaders every afternoon? — Yours seethingly,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Monumental ineptitude

Sir, — I would like to set the cat among the pigeons by suggesting that the covid-19 slogan “Save Lives” should have been “Save the Economy”.

A robust economy allows us to live a full life, whereas in a basket case country it’s just an existence in misery.

If “saving lives’ had been those of the younger generations it might have been sensible but the reverse is true. We are condemning mainstream Britain to a desperately reduced standard of living in order to protect those of us with already poor life expectancies.

First, the UK manages to record the third worst covid mortality rate in the world; here you are 150 times more likely to die from the virus than someone in Singapore, where most businesses have stayed open throughout.

Now we’re on course for the double, predicted to be the country that will suffer the worst economic damage.

It’s easy to see why: with covid under control, we continue with the absurd 2m rule, closed schools and pubs, a 14-day return quarantine, all of which have either been scrapped or never introduced by the rest of the world.

Perhaps the worst effect of this tragedy is that we’ve been brainwashed into a paranoia that will be difficult to eradicate. Unless we accept sensible risk levels, life will not be worth living.

This has been a saga of monumental government ineptitude. Remember the Clinton quip: ‘It’s the economy, stupid.”

Every day of Boris dithering digs a deeper hole in the economy. How much longer must we suffer such lunacy? — Yours faithfully.

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Stop wasting our money

Sir, — I read with interest the letters regarding John Howell and Dominic Cummings and Mr Howell’s first-person articles in recent issues of the Henley Standard.

I think someone’s suggestion to Mr Howell “...to get off the fence...” about sums him up.

One thing our MP is strongly in favour of is the “Stonehenge Tunnel”. I have corresponded on the subject with him at length.

There is an urgent need for a dual carriageway on that section of the A303 past Stonehenge, without doubt.

However, the Government is proposing to build a tunnel to prevent passing travellers seeing the famous stones.

This is a vanity protect that is going to cost the taxpayer (you and I) an extra

£1 billion over the relatively straightforward cost to construct a dual carriageway.

Since the world has been turned upside down by the covid crisis, which is costing us untold billions, I asked Mr Howell if he would withdraw his support for this vanity project in favour of spending the money on the NHS or some other worthy necessary project. He still believes the tunnel is more important.

The Treasury is haemorrhaging funds to keep the country and businesses alive (quite correctly in my opinion) but we really are going to have to tighten the purse strings so to waste £1 billion or more on such a vanity scheme is iniquitous.

The construction of a new carriageway alongside the existing one would be straightforward, would save lives, could be built by British companies (the tunnel would almost certainly be drilled by a European consortium) and would be cost-effective. Mr Howell is also a strong supporter of HS2, another white elephant likely to cost us over £10 billion and, of course, he didn’t vote against the third Heathrow runway before it was shelved.

It really is time we had a positive-thinking MP to represent us. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

John Howell responds: “These points have already been answered in correspondence. It’s a shame Mr Hatt does not recognise that people have different views.”

Remodelling town centre

The Henley shops are re-opening and we might soon be able to enjoy our cafés, pubs and restaurants.

Let’s hope that the town, district and county councils are planning on making the town centre safe to walk through and enjoy, so that our shops and hostelries are fully supported.

Many of the town centre pavements are too narrow to allow social distancing, made more challenging by the queues at shops and bus stops.

Can we have temporary planters and bollards that would make more space for pedestrians?

How about creating a buzzing outdoor café zone from the town hall down to St Mary’s Church, with wide pedestrian and outdoor seating areas?

This could be done by stopping on-street parking in Hart Street and moving the taxi rank and bus stop to Gravel Hill/King’s Road, behind the town hall.

This would create wide “pavement” areas for pedestrians to pass safely and space for our pubs and cafés to extend their outdoor seating areas and so help their trade.

In Bell Street make the roadway just wide enough for a bus or lorry and bollard off the loading bays, with shop staff opening them only as deliveries arrive.

Shift the Waitrose queue to King’s Road car park and the bus stop to King’s Road and we can have wider, passable footways. Throughout the town one-way footpaths would make social distancing much easier up the even-number side, down the odd-number side.

This is also much-needed on the bridge, where it’s impossible to pass at one metre, let alone two.

Let’s be positive about bringing trade back into Henley and help us all to feel safe walking around and enjoying the town.

If we don’t like the new, pedestrian-friendly town, we can always go back to the old traffic-dominated one after the covid-19 crisis is over. — Yours faithfully,

Moira Hankinson

Henley

Support local businesses

Sir, — Further to the relaunch of your Think Local campaign (Standard, June 12), another good reason to shop locally is that there are no toilet facilities in Reading in any of the department stores and, of course, all the pubs and cafés are closed.

There are many of us who take, for example, blood pressure medication, which is a diuretic, and need to “go” while shopping.

This is no problem in Henley, so one can enjoy an extended shopping trip in comfort.

Support our local businesses. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Post us your donations

Editor, — I would like to let your readers know about a new service we have launched at the British Heart Foundation, which will make it even easier to donate decluttered items and support our charity to help save lives.

Many people will have spent their time at home having a much-needed clearout and have been kindly holding on to their preloved items ready to donate to us.

Our post to donate service is a quick, free and simple initiative where you can donate smaller items via post.

As our 750 UK shops and stores begin to re-open, including the one in Duke Street, Henley, this service is the perfect solution if your local BHF shop is not yet open, or you’re simply not ready to head to the high street.

From electronic items, clothes and vinyl records to video games, shoes and collectible objects, we hope to receive good quality items which will be sold either online via our eBay store or at a BHF shop.

You can post your donations for free by downloading a postage label online and dropping it off at your local Collect+ store. To download your label and find your nearest Collect+ store, visit www.bhf.org.uk/

shop/donating-goods/post-your-donations

Our charity shops run purely on the support of the public, which is why we never take for granted anything that’s donated to us.

Every pound raised in our shops helps us to support the 7.4 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases, many of whom are at increased risk from covid-19. — Yours faithfully,

Allison Swaine-Hughes

Retail director, British Heart Foundation

At least I read newsletter

Sir, — Like the “good folk of Goring and Woodcote” (Standard, June 12), we, too, received a copy of the Epoch Times a week or two ago.

I had not read it but hearing how appalled the people of Goring and Woodcote were by its contents I decided that I had better do so immediately.

In brief, the newsletter makes the following points:

• The current virus originated in Wuhan.

• The Chinese government initially attempted to cover up its extent and its severity.

• The countries most affected by the disease are those with the closest ties to China.

About the first two points, there is no controversy at all. The residents of Goring and Woodcote could have read exactly the same thing in all the mainstream newspapers for the last several months and more.

The virus did indeed originate in Wuhan (the newsletter does not say, as you claimed, that it was deliberately engineered by the country’s scientists, only that questions had been raised as to whether it might have been — as indeed they were, regularly).

The Chinese authorities did indeed make strenuous efforts to cover up what it was and how serious it was. Have we already forgotten the whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang?

The timeline in the newsletter showing the spread of the virus is, as far as I can gather, extremely accurate.

The third point, however, is at best debatable, although at the same time there is no doubt at all that Communist China is an expansionist power and that it is constantly seeking to extend its sphere of influence.

I have to say that I had never heard of the Epoch Times before. Having now read the issue in question, I am still none the wiser as to what it was about it that so horrified the sensitive souls of Goring and Woodcote, let alone what roused the third of your anonymous informants to such extraordinarily intemperate language (“appalling extremist nonsense... vile ideas”).

Did any of them take the trouble, as I now have, actually to read it? — Yours faithfully,

Charles Priestley

Bolney Road. LowerShiplake

Overstating victimisation

Sir, — In the past there have been tragic examples of very large scale victimisation.

One thinks of the slave trade and the virtual slave status of workers in our industrial revolution.

However, although such huge iniquities have disappeared in Britain, the “victim” culture has grown and intensified over the last 40 years

Undoubtedly genuine victimisation still occurs to people and should be condemned but the problem is wrongly presented as being very extensive, covering many areas of life, and one wonders why. I suggest that concerned bodies have their reasons to overstate the situation.

The churches, having lost virtually all spiritual significance, need causes to justify their existence, the far Left in politics needs large-scale social unrest to further its aims, middle-class liberals need to assuage vague feelings of guilt at being successful while others are not and sociologists need an increasing number of “victim” situations to study and “expose”.

Alongside all this is the prevailing unrealistic belief that we all have the drive and potential to succeed in life and failure to do so must be the fault of others. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Don’t ignore our history

Sir, — In a world gone mad, it might be worthwhile to step back and reflect.

Like watching a chess game from afar and perhaps seeing better strategies than the players themselves. Not prescience or hindsight, just a different view, possibly a clearer one.

I have never been in favour of the destruction of the past or the eradication of history.

Over the millennia it has happened and more frequently than it at first appears.

Aboriginal cave art at sacred sites was overpainted. Pharoahs removed their predecessors’ cartouches, emperors replaced previous effigies with their own statues.

Christianity repurposed temples. The French Revolution overran, looted and burned that which could not be preserved, all in the name of... liberty.

Fascism tried to eradicate whole swathes of society in order to usher in a “new world order”.

Communism/socialism grabbed power and luxury under the guise of equality for all, while denying, even corrupting, all areas of knowledge to create a narrative to suit its own agenda.

Despite all of that, history calls out its warnings time and time again. Time and again we, as a complete society, turn a blind eye and deaf ear.

As a Christian with all the faults and frailties of a human being, one simple, deceptively powerful message always returned to steer me true: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Amen. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

No need for big hedges

When I moved to Shiplake in 1970 the scenery was lovely with wonderful views, birds everywhere and wildflowers on the verges. I felt so lucky.

How things have changed, I love to see the crops sown and watch them grow through the seasons.

A field of golden wheat or barley, yellow rapeseed white poppies or blue linseed are wonderful sights — a treat. Unfortunately, these views are disappearing behind ever taller and wider roadside hedges, encroaching over the verges, stifling the wildflowers, blackthorn and sycamore being the main culprits.

There are now new roadside hedges being planted everywhere with any gaps in existing hedges also filled in. Why?

Surely any pollution “captured” by these hedges is more than cancelled out by the tractor making several passes each side to trim them?

We have lost some fantastic views, for example, the road between the old Coach & Horses and Emmer Green (Kiln Road) and the road between the Bottle & Glass and Mays Green.

The road towards Blounts Court (recently planted) will be gone and now Shiplake Rise, beside Orwells restaurant (recently planted to replace a damaged post and rail fence) will also be gone, an exceptional, far reaching and uplifting view (good for the soul and another treat).

Then there is the A4155 between Hampstead Bottom and Span Hill. The approach to Henley from Shiplake (A4155) was beautiful, views to the left rising gently towards Harpsden and views right across the fields to the railway line and across the river to the hills beyond.

If lucky, a train could be seen ‘chugging’ its way to or from Henley–another treat!

Now all we have is hedging on the left and a very large hedge on the right.

I, and I suspect many others, can no longer walk along muddy or uneven footpaths so have to keep to pavements or the road itself but I cannot see over the hedges, which is saddening.

Travelling in this area is like travelling through a giant maze, with large, regimented hedges that trap vehicle emissions, creating ‘corridors of pollution’ for every traveller to pass through.

Couldn’t the hedges be lower, as they always were?

The “open” countryside has become enclosed. It’s like having a beautiful work of art and keeping it behind a screen.

Outstanding natural beauty? We can’t see it. — Yours faithfully,

P Butler

Shiplake

Dogs behave better than us

I really must strongly protest at the ludicrous suggestion from Melanie White (Standard, June 12) that all dogs must be kept on the lead to ensure that they cannot “exercise their wild instincts”.

Firstly, dogs were domesticated around 15,000 years ago and since then have been willingly serving mankind in so very many positive ways and, in a lot of cases, at great cost to their own health and safety.

Secondly, as for “disturbing wild creatures”, one only has to look at the totally unacceptable behaviour of some of the “civilised” people (mostly young) who are accessing our surrounding countryside during the lockdown.

These pose a much greater risk to our flora and fauna than any domestic dog.

On recent walks I, and others, have come across discarded disposable barbeques, half eaten sandwiches and sausages, open bags of crisps etc plus countless empty cans and bottles of lager, beer and cider.

All of which could be very injurious to our wildlife and, given that glass was also left behind, this could have presented a fire hazard during the recent long spell of very hot and dry weather. Worry not, I — and other dog walkers — have taken the offending items home and disposed of them in an appropriate manner.

If that were not bad enough, a couple of weeks ago two adults and two children were seen having a splendid time, standing at the top of a hill, throwing stones down the hillside to see what they could “flush out of the undergrowth”.

Not much concern shown by them for our wildlife was there... and not a dog “exercising its wild instincts” in sight. -—Yours faithfully,

Joyce Marriot

Pyrton

Irresponsible attitude

Sir, — So Alan Howard’s advice is, “to park on double yellow lines” (Standard, June 12),

He has got away with it for 30 years with only two fines. Well done.

But he should be reminded that the purpose of those restrictions is for the safely and wellbeing of this town’s residents.

Among other things, they save the streets from being clogged up and possibly hampering vital emergency services. They are there also to help to protect children who are unable to see over illegally parked cars.

He blames the Tories for cutting services but this is all the more reason for us to take moral responsibility. I’m surprised he is so keen to share his rather cavalier attitude.

I’m also surprised that the Henley Standard saw fit to publish a letter that so clearly condoned illegal and, may I say, irresponsible behaviour. — Yours faithfully,

Rodger Stanier

Henley

You pay the fine then

Sir, — I read with some interest Alan Howard’s letter.

Surely I am not the only one who thinks that with all the money he has saved over the years, he should help Keith Thompson to pay his fine? — Yours faithfully,

Adam Tandy

Frustrated by Freeview

Sir, — Ian Tiffin complained about the unreliability of Henley’s TV transmitter (Standard, June 12) but even when it’s working, it’s not great.

Firstly, it carries the wrong programming, giving us London local news, when in fact we should be receiving the Oxford service, which carries local news and weather for Oxfordshire, including Henley. The London weather forecast stops at Marlow.

Secondly, it carries only about half of all the Freeview channels (they call it “Freeview Light”). I frequently spot something I want to watch in the listings, only to remember it’s on a channel I can’t get.

Of course, we could have recourse to satellite or the internet, but why should we need to? We pay our licence fee like everybody else. — Yours faithfully,

David Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley

Thank you for donations

During Christian Aid Week in May, Watlington folk donated £1,025, almost entirely via the JustGiving website.

This replaced the previously annual street collections, church service, church lunch and coffee morning.

Many thanks to all donors. Your donations have made a difference to some of our poorest and most vulnerable neighbours.

With soap, clean water and medical supplies, Christian Aid is providing life-saving support to communities facing coronavirus, from families in refugee camps to mothers living with HIV.

Thank you for making this possible. — Yours faithfully,

John Atkins

Organiser, Watlington Christian Aid

Club’s future not in doubt

Editor — We at Henley Town Football Club would like to put the record straight and let the truth be known amid the ever-growing rumours and untruths that can only be described as spiteful.

We are the oldest recognised football club in Oxfordshire, having been founded in 1871.

Never in the club’s long history has it had such stability, both on and off the pitch. We are financially secure, with plans in place to progress and ambitions to be driven forward but, most importantly, in our own time and within a carefully structured budget without any egos.

This club will be part of the community again, something the whole town can be proud of.

With outstanding young local talent on the pitch and a large group of hard-working committee members and volunteers off it, the next 150 years are looking bright, despite the efforts of those who are trying to derail this.

So no, Henley Town FC is not on the brink and is healthier and stronger than it has ever been. — Yours faithfully.

Michael Keane

Chairman, Henley Town FC, Mill Lane, Henley