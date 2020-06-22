Lockdown in Toy Town

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
Monday, 22 June 2020
Sir, - I took this picture of teddies having a picnic in lockdown. Hope it makes you smile.
Stay safe and well.
– Yours faithfully,
Jane Handley
Emmer Green
22 June 2020
