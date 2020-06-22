Happy birthday, darling!

Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Monday, 22 June 2020
Sir, — An 84-year-old has a birthday party now that the restrictions have been lifted (sic).
Or perhaps my wife is auditioning for Star Wars! — Yours faithfully,
Michael Zatouroff
Baronsmead, Henley
22 June 2020
More News:
Vandals damage memorial bench for tragic teenager
A BENCH which commemorates a young man who died ... [more]
Couple renew wedding day vows exactly 50 years later
WITHOUT love marriage doesn’t work, but for one ... [more]
POLL: Have your say