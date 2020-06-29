Monday, 29 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

DIgitalis camera

DIgitalis camera

Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, says: “We are fortunate to have Cookley Woods close enough to be able to enjoy a quiet and peaceful early morning walk for our dog Bisto to enjoy as much as ourselves. So the morning sunlight illuminating a bank of foxgloves was an opportunity to take a photograph not to be missed. By the way is there a collective noun for foxgloves?” The other picture was taken on the footpath at the back of Ewelme running from Green Lane to Days Lane, otherwise known as Rabbit Hill, with his new 10/20 mm wide angle cameras lens (a bitrhday present from his wife Nicola.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33