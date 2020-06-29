DIgitalis camera

Terry Allsop, from Ewelme, says: “We are fortunate to have Cookley Woods close enough to be able to enjoy a quiet and peaceful early morning walk for our dog Bisto to enjoy as much as ourselves. So the morning sunlight illuminating a bank of foxgloves was an opportunity to take a photograph not to be missed. By the way is there a collective noun for foxgloves?” The other picture was taken on the footpath at the back of Ewelme running from Green Lane to Days Lane, otherwise known as Rabbit Hill, with his new 10/20 mm wide angle cameras lens (a bitrhday present from his wife Nicola.