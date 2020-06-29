Monday, 29 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

I feel so lucky to live by the river

I feel so lucky to live by the river

Hi, my name is Roman Wiltshire.

I have recently moved to Henley and I am in year three at Trinity Primary School.

One of my favourite things to do is to feed the ducks by the river. My mummy caught this picture of a duck flying towards me and it made me laugh. I feel very lucky to live here — it’s amazing! — Yours faithfully,

Roman Wiltshire, eight

Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33