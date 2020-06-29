Monday, 29 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

My lucky snap during 2014 floods

My lucky snap during 2014 floods

Sir, — Enid Light’s letter about the 2014 floods (Standard, June 12) reminded me of perhaps the luckiest photo I ever took.

To have all the following come together must have been unique:

The road was flooded to a depth of a couple of feet (unusual in itself)

The road was not closed (amazing)

The sun was shining (when it rains a lot it’s usually cloudy and, even if the sun is out, it goes behind the tall buildings after about midday)

The car was a fantastic strong colour red.

The driver hit the accelerator to get maximum spray effect. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33