My lucky snap during 2014 floods

Sir, — Enid Light’s letter about the 2014 floods (Standard, June 12) reminded me of perhaps the luckiest photo I ever took.

To have all the following come together must have been unique:

The road was flooded to a depth of a couple of feet (unusual in itself)

The road was not closed (amazing)

The sun was shining (when it rains a lot it’s usually cloudy and, even if the sun is out, it goes behind the tall buildings after about midday)

The car was a fantastic strong colour red.

The driver hit the accelerator to get maximum spray effect. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley