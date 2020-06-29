My lucky snap during 2014 floods

Couple have diamond day despite party postponement
Monday, 29 June 2020
Sir, — Enid Light’s letter about the 2014 floods (Standard, June 12) reminded me of perhaps the luckiest photo I ever took.
To have all the following come together must have been unique:
The road was flooded to a depth of a couple of feet (unusual in itself)
The road was not closed (amazing)
The sun was shining (when it rains a lot it’s usually cloudy and, even if the sun is out, it goes behind the tall buildings after about midday)
The car was a fantastic strong colour red.
The driver hit the accelerator to get maximum spray effect. — Yours faithfully,
Rolf Richardson
Wootton Road, Henley
29 June 2020
