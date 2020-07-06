Yet more fly-tipping in countryside

Once again we have discovered another pile of fly-tipped household waste. This was at the bottom of Garsons Lane in Ipsden.

In order to stop these corrupt people perhaps this picture could be published on the basis that some of these items would be highly recognisable?

This must have been done at night as, due to the volume of items, it must have taken some time to offload them without being seen. If there’s a chance that anyone could get in touch with the Henley Standard to identify anyone they may have booked to clear their rubbish that would be a good start.

This is a huge and increasing problem, especially in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied