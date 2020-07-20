See brightest comet this century

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
I would just like to inform readers of the spectacular comet Neowise currently visible with the naked eye on a clear night towards the north west. It is the brightest comet visible in the northern hemisphere so far this century, so I strongly recommend having a look over the next week or so before it fades away. Best viewed just after sunset or in the early hours of the morning. — Yours faithfully,
Benjamin Print
St Mark’s Road, Henley
20 July 2020
More News:
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
THE pavement linking Goring village centre with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say