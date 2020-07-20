Monday, 20 July 2020

See brightest comet this century

I would just like to inform readers of the spectacular comet Neowise currently visible with the naked eye on a clear night towards the north west. It is the brightest comet visible in the northern hemisphere so far this century, so I strongly recommend having a look over the next week or so before it fades away. Best viewed just after sunset or in the early hours of the morning. — Yours faithfully,

Benjamin Print

St Mark’s Road, Henley

