School reunion put back to 2021

We have decided to defer this year’s Henley Grammar School reunion until Saturday, July 17, 2021.

It just wasn’t going to work this year for obvious reasons.

The upside is that we have another 12 months to find more former pupils and plan an even bigger, better reunion.

As before, we have made arrangements with The Henley College for the reunion to be held at the Rotherfield Building.

It will be an afternoon event, starting around 2pm — more details will be shared nearer the day.

Following the earlier photo of the 1939 rugby team on the eve of Second World War with Mr Potter, head of sports, Ray Clayton has sent in this lovely photo of the rugby teams for the year after the conflict, again showing Mr Potter. Does anyone else recognise any faces? The other picture shows the prefects of 1948-59. We were thrilled to be able to share the names of the 220 people we currently have registered for the reunion in our last enews, sparking even more interest.

It’s thanks to the Henley Standard and the power of the worldwide web that we have people from all over the world who are keen to come — Australia, Europe, America. the list goes on.

If there are any other former Henley Grammar School pupils who attended the school up until 1978 and would like to be on our database, to keep in touch, share photographs and memories, please contact us via the Henley Standard or email me at Lynn@harttoheart.co.uk

We would love to hear from you. — Yours faithfully,

Lynn Hart

Henley