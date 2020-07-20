Funny and weird sign

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
Monday, 20 July 2020
Sir, — This daft sign by the riverside at Sonning, to the rear of Sonning Court is obviously a joke courtesy of Uri Geller before he moved back to Israel.
I found it both funny and weird. — Yours faithfully,
Vincent Ruane
Henley Road, Caversham
20 July 2020
