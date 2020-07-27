Monday, 27 July 2020

New surface is simply stunning

New surface is simply stunning

Dear Sir, — Simply stunning. The completion of the row of bollards by the Oxfordshire County Council, closely followed by the great job the contractors made of re-surfacing the River Terrace tow path is to be applauded.

There is so much misery in the news and in your letters page at the moment but this is a ray of sunshine to report about the upkeep of our beautiful town by the powers-that-be. A big thank you from a very appreciative and very local resident. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road

