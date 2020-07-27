Supporting my club

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding
Monday, 27 July 2020
Sir, — The last away game of Reading Football Club’s season is always a beach party — the club calls it inflatables day.
Supporters take along inflatables like beach balls, sun beds and bananas and we throw them around our stand before the game.
This year is different so I “dressed” the outside of my house for the occasion. — Yours faithfully,
Tony Taylor
Knappe Close, Henley
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
