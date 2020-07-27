Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Supporting my club

Supporting my club

Sir, — The last away game of Reading Football Club’s season is always a beach party — the club calls it inflatables day.

Supporters take along inflatables like beach balls, sun beds and bananas and we throw them around our stand before the game.

This year is different so I “dressed” the outside of my house for the occasion. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Taylor

Knappe Close, Henley

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33