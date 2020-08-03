Monday, 03 August 2020

At last, I got picture of busy bee

At last, I got picture of busy bee

This picture was taken in our garden on Thursday last week.

After many attempts to capture the busy bees on our verbenas, with the wind buffeting them and me around, it was a eureka moment. — Yours faithfully,

Sandra Williams

Beech Rise, Sonning Common

